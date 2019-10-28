GREENSBORO — At its Monday morning hearing in Greensboro, a U.S. House subcommittee learned that the only effective way to combat human trafficking involves close cooperation between police investigators and the nonprofit groups that aid trafficking victims.
The Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism that includes Greensboro Congressman Mark Walker as its lead Republican met for about 80 minutes, gathering testimony from four witnesses about the need for cooperation between police at all levels of government and so called “nongovernmental organizations.”
“Partnership and collaboration is the only way you can investigate this crime,” Special Agent Carl Wall II of Raleigh told the panel that consisted of Walker and Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y. committee chairman. “This crime is like no other.”
Wall, who heads the State Bureau of Investigation’s human trafficking unit, told the congressmen that nonprofit groups both alert agencies to victims and provide essential services that help those victims break free of enslavement or other forms of servitude.
Walker said the hearing, which began shortly after 9 a.m., was the first such congressional proceeding hosted by the Greensboro area since 1921. It was held in the Old County Courthouse in the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ meeting room.
The event was an official field hearing even though only Walker and Rose were present. A third subcommittee member, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Tex., had hoped to attend but was unable to make it.
Walker noted that in 2018 alone nearly 11,000 cases of human trafficking were reported to a prominent national hotline.
“The vast majority of them related to sex trafficking and the victims are women and girls,” Walker said. “As legislators we know there’s more that needs to be done. ... This problem is bigger than any one jurisdiction’s resources.”
The crime of human trafficking includes the exploitation of people either for commercial sex or for their work in low-paying jobs in the underground economy.
Much of human trafficking’s underhanded dealings take place on the internet at dozens of websites that predators use to attract both victims and customers, witnesses said.
Rose said he was stunned by Wall’s comment that a search of one website turned up 400,000 advertisements, invitations and other communication “specific to North Carolina.”
“An incredibly striking number,” Rose said.
Federal agent Ronnie Martinez testified that many of the various websites’ computer servers are located outside of the United States to put distance between themselves and domestic law enforcement agencies.
“The internet provides anonymity to attract victims and sell their product,” said Martinez, special agent for homeland security investigations in the Charlotte office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Col. Aundrea Azelton of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office told the panel that in one human trafficking investigation, she had subpoenaed information from internet giant Google about a suspicious online account.
“I waited for months and months with no response,” Azelton said.
“Google did not take the time to respond to you?” Rose asked.
“That’s the way it appeared,” Azelton said.
She and the other witnesses told Walker and Rose that another aspect of the problem stems from law enforcement personnel not being trained to recognize human trafficking. They said officers arrest someone on prostitution charges, for example, without realizing the arrested person’s strings are being pulled by a human trafficker behind the scenes.
North Carolina consistently ranks among the nation’s top 10 states for reported cases of human trafficking because of factors such as its extensive highway system, large military bases with transient populations, and an economy that relies on agriculture and other businesses that need cheap labor.
In recent years, the state has improved its grade for responding to the problem from a “D” in 2011 to last year’s “A” in annual rankings by the watchdog group Shared Hope International.
But witness Christine Shaw Long said that state and local officials still have room for improvement in their ability to recognize and respond to human trafficking.
“I agree we’re still in a learning mode,” said Long, executive director of the N.C. Human Trafficking Commission, which tracks and promotes statewide efforts to combat the problem.
Walker, who has held North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District seat since 2013, said it was unjust that victims of sex trafficking get arrested on serious charges while their illicit customers receive slaps on the wrist.
“It’s a misdemeanor,” Wall said of the charge a customer usually faces. “He’s going to get a ticket and he’s going to walk away.”
Even though it was only Guilford County’s second such congressional event in nearly a century, the hearing did not attract an overflow crowd.
Guilford Board of Commissioners chairman Alan Branson was in the audience with two colleagues, his fellow Republican commissioner Jeff Phillips and Democrat Kay Cashion.
The hearing also drew leaders from local nonprofits and other groups on the front lines of helping victims of human trafficking, such as the Family Justice Center and World Relief Triad.
Family Justice Center director Catherine Johnson said her group is part of a task force that also includes the local Children’s Advocacy Center, plus Greensboro and High Point police.
“If someone makes a report, those resources are working together to provide victim services, law enforcement investigation and criminal prosecution,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.