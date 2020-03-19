Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Forsyth County today, bringing the county total to five, according to the Forsyth County Public Health Department.

The health department announced two new cases this morning and a third this afternoon. It's not clear where the cases originated.

The additional Forsyth County cases bring the total number in the Triad to eight. While the official state total sits at 97, there are at least 118 known cases in North Carolina, according to various county health departments.

