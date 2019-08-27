GREENSBORO — The meal debts of Guilford County Schools students are now fully paid, thanks to a series of donors who wish to remain anonymous.
Late last week, a married couple offered to pay $32,228.25 — the remaining lunch debt for the entire county.
It's the third in a series of such donations.
Two weeks ago, the school district first announced that an anonymous donor had paid off $10,500 in school meal debt for the schools in High Point.
Next, another donor wrote a check for $3,800 for the debt for the schools in Jamestown.
This last gift brings the total to more than $44,000.
Walker Sanders, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, said the couple had been moved by seeing the similar stories recently and saw an opportunity to help out families in their own community.
The community foundation is involved, because the couple used a "donor-advised fund" through the foundation.
With a donor-advised fund, donors create a fund for their own charitable giving and donate money to it, receiving charitable tax-deduction benefits up front with their donation.
Later on, they can specify how they want money spent from the fund. The foundation double checks the legitimacy of the suggested donation recipient, and if all checks out, follows the donors' request for donating the money.
“They were really excited and pleased to be able to do this," Sanders said. "They felt it was important."
In a previous interview, schools' Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry said the district has a policy of allowing elementary and middle school students to charge up to five lunches and five breakfasts even if they don’t have the money to pay for them. After that, if they can’t pay, Henry said, the cafeterias start giving them a pared down, cheaper version of the daily meal.
However, she said, some families experience a dramatic change to their finances in the middle of the year. They may not know that they can and should apply for free or reduced price lunch when that happens, rather than sending students to school without.
Regardless, the meal debt does cost the district. Any unpaid meal debt the schools can’t collect by Sept. 30 has to be paid for out of the school district’s general fund. So the mystery donors' gifts help both the families and the district.
The latest gift show “how one act of kindness can quickly spread throughout an entire community," Henry said in a district news release Tuesday. "A month ago, we had $44,000 in debt that we were going to have to absorb. Today that’s completely gone. I know our students and parents appreciate the generosity of our community and these donors.”