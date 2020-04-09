A third person in Forsyth County has died from COVID-19, according to the county health department.
The deceased was in their 60s, and the health department said it is not aware of the person having any underlying conditions. No further information about the person is being released.
"On behalf of Forsyth County government, we are saddened by another death related to COVID-19," Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement. "This reminds us how seriously we must abide by the stay-at-home order and utilize social distancing to protect ourselves and those around us who are most vulnerable."
In addition to the death, the county announced five additional people with new coronavirus since Wednesday morning, bringing the county total to 113 cases. Of the 113, 61 patients have recovered.
There are more than 3,600 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, and at least 66 deaths. In neighboring Guilford County, at least nine people have died from the virus, according to the health department there.
Among the nearly 400 people hospitalized statewide for the virus is Second Harvest Food Bank CEO Eric Aft.
The state continues to wait for most of the personal protective equipment, or PPE, it has requested from the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile.
The state has received more than enough surgical procedure masks, and almost all the gloves it requested. It has received less than half of the 500,000 N95 respiratory masks it requested and less than one-third of the face shields.
State Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) issued a joint statement with Rep. Perrin Jones (R-Pitt) Thursday calling for funds from the state budget to go toward purchasing PPE. Lambeth is a former hospital executive in Winston-Salem and the senior House Appropriations Committee Co-Chair.
“State funding for PPE and COVID-19 tests, supplied directly to healthcare facilities for those needs, must be a priority budget investment to help the medical community, patients, government leaders, and taxpayers, start managing COVID-19 together instead of it managing us,” the statement said.
The state reports more than 47,000 people have been tested for the virus, but said the number of people tested does not represent the total number of people who are displaying symptoms or may have the virus here.
COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting African Americans compared to other races in North Carolina. Of the patients for which race data is available, about 39% of those patients are black despite African Americans comprising about 22.2% of the state's total population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's most recent population estimates.
At least 23 of the state's COVID-19 deaths were African Americans.
