WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kevin Berger consulted with his father, North Carolina Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, as he prepared a resolution to make the county a so-called Second Amendment Constitutional Protection County.
And on Monday night, before a packed room of supporters of the move, commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to adopt the largely symbolic title, joining at least 23 other N.C. counties that have adopted similar resolutions. The vote brought a crowded chamber to its feet with passionate cheers and applause.
With the resolution, Rockingham County joins a state and national movement by local governments that contend state and federal restrictive gun laws will infringe on their Second Amendment right to bear arms. Among the laws they oppose: universal background checks, bans on assault-style weapons and laws that enable authorities to remove guns from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others.
With a population of about 92,000, the rural county has already granted 7,800 conceal carry permits to gun owners and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told commissioners on Monday night that his goal is to reach 10,000 such permits.
While Rockingham did not, many N.C. counties use the term “Second Amendment Sanctuary.’ It's been used widely across the nation and in neighboring Virginia where a Democrat-controlled state legislature has recently tightened gun controls with “Red Flag Laws.’’
Before the vote, Berger told the audience of mostly resolution proponents that he first discussed the move several months back with fellow commissioner Reece Pyrtle.
“I also had some conversations with the chair of the Stokes County Board of Commissioners … and with my father Sen. Phil Berger,’’ the Eden lawyer said.
“All of this started, of course, because of the government action in the state of Virginia. The very rights the forefathers guaranteed citizens are under attack by a certain group of people who believe that the government knows what’s better for the people than the people do,’’ Berger said.
“Make no mistake, these rights are under attack from judges and certain political figures that have gained control at various levels of government,’’ Berger said. "To our neighbors in Virginia, we have housing, business space … so you don’t have to go to West Virginia; we’re closer for many of you, and we’d love to have ya.’’
Neighboring Surry and Stokes counties, also represented by Phil Berger, each passed similar resolutions in January with wording nearly identical to that used in the Rockingham resolution.
Some 13 other of North Carolina’s 100 counties were expected to vote on similar resolutions Monday night, according to Rebecca Ceartas, executive director of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, a Raleigh-based group that opposes such resolutions and lobbies for stricter gun controls.
An overflow room was set up to accommodate the standing-room only crowd at Monday night’s commissioner’s meeting. Among the citizens were scores of employees of Sturm, Ruger & Co., a leading firearms manufacturer with a facility in Mayodan. They strode in wearing matching red T-shirts that bore the Ruger logo.
Several parents brought their children along to the meeting to witness what one pro-resolution father called “a very important night.’’
Audience members yelled out approval and clapped sporadically during the public-comment portion of the meeting, that saw speakers, aged 16 to seniors, use a common vocabulary as they defended their right to have easy access to arms. “Liberty,’’ “tyranny,” and “patriot’’ were among the most popular terms bandied about and the night saw statesman Patrick Henry, actor Charleton Heston and Frederick Douglass quoted by meeting guests and commissioners.
Sheriff Page, nationally known for his solidarity with President Donald J. Trump on immigration policy and tapped as North Carolina chairman of Trump’s reelection campaign, spoke in favor of adopting the resolution and repeated his oath of office, words he originally spoke when elected 20 years ago.
Rockingham County Register of Deeds Ben Curtis praised the resolution during his public comments and criticized courts for upholding laws that put restrictions on guns.
“We find ourselves in a time in which we have three equal branches of government, and one has become more powerful than the other two,’’ Curtis said. “How a judge can check a president, I’m confused by that. How a judge can check the vote of the people, I’m confused by that.’’
Local Libertarian politician and former professional wrestler Houston Barrow urged commissioners to lobby for a state constitutional amendment that would eliminate permits for purchasing or carrying a concealed firearm.
“The Second Amendment is all we need,’’ Barrow said. “We don’t need permits to protect our rights. Power doesn’t just go from the top down; power goes from the bottom up.’’
But local veteran Nicholas Chapman, who served 15 years as an Air Force staff sergeant, disagreed about the necessity of permits.
“It takes a strong person, whether they are a man or a woman, to protect their kids or other people. But I will say … I firmly believe that if someone is 21 years of age or older, they ought to be able to protect others, but they need to be trained where they can and can’t go. What they can and can’t do. So if y’all do pass this, I would ask that y’all look further into the conceal-carry permit,’’ Chapman said. “Everything we do in life, you need training to learn. It helps.’’
Noah Windsor, 16, a Rockingham County Early College student, told commissioners that they must “please stand with the people and realize the people should have the power.’’
County Commission candidate Ann Brady asked commissioners and the sheriff to consider removing the clause within the resolution that supported the county’s goal of issuing 10,000 conceal carry permits.
Minutes after the resolution was approved, commissioners produced commemorative placards that featured mounted copies of the resolution and presented them to Page and other dignitaries.
The cost of the placards was not available, but Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler confirmed they were bought with money from the county’s general fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.