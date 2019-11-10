Officials at the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance kicked off the organization’s first capital campaign in its 36-year history Sunday night.
The nonprofit community theater aims to raise $1.5 million on top of the approximately $900,000 already raised from their traditional supporters, according to William Hinman, president of William Hinman Consulting. He is advising the theater on the campaign. Bob and Maureen Ihrie are the campaign co-chairs, and Steve Robinson is the board president.
In April, Theatre Alliance bought a building at 650 W. Sixth St. that once housed the Blue Bird Cab Co. for $1.35 million. It will be converted into a new facility for the theater, according to Jamie Lawson, artistic director.
The property includes a 0.92-acre tract and a 16,484-square-foot Class C facility that was built in 1950.
Lawson said that they hope to have the first phase of construction completed by the summer of 2021. The first floor will include a mainstage theater with 200 seats, box office, lobby, restrooms, a scene shop for set construction and the actors’ dressing rooms, Lawson said. The current theater on Northwest Boulevard seats 120.
In the second phase, on the second floor, they aim to build a costume shop, prop storage, restrooms, rehearsal space, a meeting room and a black box theater with 50 seats.
