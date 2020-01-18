The latest production by the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is an unmitigated disaster, in a good way.
“Disaster! A Musical” pays homage to the over-the-top disaster movies of the 1970s such as “The Towering Inferno,” “The Poseidon Adventure” and “Piranha,” embracing the camp value of those movies as well as the music of the time. The result is a fun romp that doesn’t take itself seriously for a moment.
The story is set on a floating casino in New York harbor circa 1979, as its maiden voyage — with the requisite cost-cutting and ignoring safety protocols that lead to trouble — spirals wildly, comically out of control, with earthquakes, tidal waves, killer animals, ill-timed medical emergencies and more.
The story works in plenty of cliches from such movies, with dubious science, overwrought performances, absurd situations, mayhem, and melodramatic excess, setting up the various soap operas of the characters’ lives and then letting everything go all to heck.
We have the star-crossed lovers (John C. Wilson and Rebecca Barnhardt) still pining for one another after an engagement gone awry; the uptight scientist (Andrew Lopina), a “noted disaster expert” whose warnings go unheeded until it’s too late; the sleazy boss trying to cover up everything that’s going awry (Gray Smith, who chews the scenery almost as much as the sharks and piranhas do); the earnest nun (Denise McKibbin) trying to proselytize while fighting her gambling addiction; the torch singing single mom (Katy Roberts Carroll); the faded diva (Dee Curry) with her beloved pooch; the earnest and obviously doomed friend (Braxton Allen); and assorted victims.
Some of the most fun, scene-stealing performances come from Peggie Dull and Ken Ashford as Shirley and Maury, brassy New Yorkers planning a retirement vacation oblivious to what chaos awaits them; and Julian Pecoraro as 11-year-old twins, a bickering brother and sister, which requires a lot of switches between the two characters, sometimes in the same scene or musical number. Even among a cast that is giving their all with gusto, these four — er, three — really throw themselves into their performances.
The music includes such catchy, nostalgic tunes as “Hot Stuff,” “Saturday Night,” “Still the One,” “Knock Three Times” and even the theme songs from “Hawaii Five-O,” “Mahogany” and “Ben.” Some songs get full performances, others only a few lines. Adding to the retro feel, the wardrobe includes platform shoes, disco outfits and gold chains of the era. There are plenty of lively dance numbers, and several performances that had the opening night audience clapping along to the rhythm.
It’s clear that the cast and crew had a ton of fun bringing “Disaster!,” which played Off- and On-Broadway since 2011, to the local stage, and the enthusiasm is infectious. They find creative ways to depict the dumbest situations imaginable, with lots of screaming and flailing, and plenty of can-do spirit.
The end result is a plucky, giddy production that embraces its ridiculousness. As director Jamie Lawson tells the audience at the beginning of the evening, “It takes a lot of work to make something this bad good.”
