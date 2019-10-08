The Winston-Salem Legacy Awards Gala will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Embassy Suites to honor the achievements of nine local women of color.

Tickets are $50 each, and the proceeds will support minority scholarship recipients in the local schools.

This year's recipients are Nia Franklin, the 2019 Miss America and a Winston-Salem native; Camille Little, a retired WNBA star player and Winston-Salem native; Evelyn Acree, a senior vice president and business banker for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County at Mechanics and Farmers Bank; Dr. Chere Gregory, a senior vice president and chief health equity officer at Forsyth Medical Center; and the Rev. Temibla Covington, the president of the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.

The other recipients are Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education; Denise "D.D." Adams, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council; the Rev. Linda McCrae, the founder and chief executive of the HOPE Counseling and Consulting Services Inc. of Winston-Salem; and Renita Linville, the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court. 

The Rev. Alicia M. Bailey, the founder and chief executive of the Legacy Foundation for Women, will serve as the gala's host.

