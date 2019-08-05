Q: I noticed that my loved one is having trouble recalling common words. Is this something I should be worried about?
Answer: We reached out to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter to help with this answer. While occasionally having trouble finding the right word may be a typical age-related change, it might also be a symptom of Alzheimer’s disease or some other form of dementia. It’s important to pay attention to the 10 warning signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s. If you notice any of them in yourself or someone you know, scheduling a doctor’s appointment might be wise.
Getting checked out by your doctor can help determine whether the symptoms you are experiencing are due to Alzheimer’s, another condition or simply getting a little older. Early detection of Alzheimer’s and similar conditions allows you to explore treatment options, an opportunity to participate in clinical trials, a chance to prioritize your health, and more time to plan for the future.
Here are four of the above-referenced warning signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease:
- Memory loss that disrupts daily life:
One of the most common signs of Alzheimer’s disease, especially in the early stages, is forgetting recently learned information. Others include forgetting important dates or events or asking for information over and over.
- New problems with words in speaking or writing:
People with Alzheimer’s may have trouble following or joining a conversation. They may stop in the middle of a sentence and have no idea how to continue, or they may repeat themselves. They may struggle with vocabulary, have problems finding the right word, or call things by the wrong name.
- Withdrawal from work or social activities:
A person with Alzheimer’s may start to remove themselves from hobbies, work projects, or sports and to avoid social situations. They may have trouble keeping up with a favorite sports team or remembering how to perform familiar tasks.
- Changes in mood or personality:
People with Alzheimer’s can become confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful or anxious. They may become easily upset at home, at work, with friends, or in places where they are out of their comfort zone.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research with the goal of eliminating Alzheimer’s disease. To register for the Warning Signs, Talk or to learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association and upcoming educational programs in your community, visit alz.org/northcarolina or call 800-272-3900. For more information on ongoing research to support brain health, please visit: alz.org/us-pointer. Additional resources are also available. Find more information at seniorservicesinc.org/resources/directory/alzheimers-dementi-resources/.
Q: My mom is looking for activities she can participate in to keep her mind active. I have thought about encouraging her to read more often. Is there a benefit to reading?
Answer: Most of us realize that physical exercise is good for our health, but our brains need a workout, too, and reading is a great way to keep mentally active. There are so many benefits that reading provides for both the mind and the body, and it can even be a great social activity if your mother would like to join a book club or reading group. Consider discussing with your mother some of the ways that reading could contribute to her cognitive health.
Studies have shown that reading benefits seniors in many ways. A study from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom showed that reading was one of the best ways to reduce stress levels. Compared to activities such as walking, listening to music, and drinking tea, reading had the highest positive impact, reducing stress levels in participants by 68 percent. Reading has also been shown to improve short-term memory and concentration skills. The mental stimulation builds neuron connections and may even delay the process of memory loss and Alzheimer’s in some cases. According to a 2013 study published by the American Academy of Neurology, frequent mental exercise, such as reading, lowered mental decline by 32 percent in older adults.
Whether your mother would prefer to read solo or as a part of a group, a trip to a local library or bookstore is a great way to get started. Simply browsing the titles can be a fun activity in itself. You both could read the same book together and talk about the story once done for some extra bonding time. Book clubs are a great way to get involved in your community and form meaningful social interactions through meetings and discussions.
There are a variety of local book club options, such as the ones offered through the Forsyth County Public Library. For more information, call the Forsyth County Public Library at 336-703-2665 or visit forsyth.cc/library. Bookmarks, a bookstore in downtown Winston-Salem, is another option. Bookmarks has a list of local book clubs on their website and offers a discount for members who purchase their books there. For more information about book clubs in the area, contact Bookmarks at 336-747-1471 or visit their website, bookmarksnc.org/book-clubs.