Brandon Brendle isn't out of the points chase in the Stadium Stock Division at Bowman Gray just yet.
Brendle defeated points leader Chuck Wall in the "A" race and moved a little closer to him by winning the race. He was in third place, 12 points behind Wall, before winning the race Saturday, but he only made up two points on Wall. Wall led second-place A.J. Sanders by two points before the race, but Sanders finished third and fell to four points behind Wall.
There's still two weeks and two races left in the season for the drivers to make up points in the Stadium Stock Division.
In the Stadium Stock "B" race, Billy Cameron Jr. won after defeating Kenny Dixon. Joel Stewart was third and Scarlett Dahmer was fourth.
Burt Myers continued his winning ways in the 100-lap race after defeating James Civali and Tim Brown. It was Myers' fifth win of the season and his 83rd win in the career of Myers, who has won nine championships, including the last three. He also slightly increased his points lead over Brown, the 10-time champion.
"I don't care who you pull for, I don't care where you sit. If you didn't like that tonight you need to leave," Myers said. "Listen, nobody knows our personal lives. All you know is these car numbers. Ninety % of the guys that drive these cars put the same effort, the same blood, the same sweat, the same tears, the same time away from their family.
"So when we're able to do something like this we take pride in it. Tonight, I didn't know what to expect."
Saturday's race was the final Fans' Challenge of the season where the top four qualifiers in the Modified Division have the option to start in the back of the field. Because nobody won the last Challenge $6,000 was on the line for the drivers. Lee Jeffreys, Brandon Ward, Civali and Myers qualified in the top four, but Myers was the only one who elected not to take the Challenge.
Civali finished runner-up and won all of the $6,000.
"I felt like I took some of their best shots," Myers said. "I said, 'God, give me some peace. If I win I win, if I don't I don't.' And we did, man."
Jacob Creed won the 20-lap Street Stock race, defeating his father, David, and third-place Jeremy Warren. It was Jacob's third win this season.
"We've been in a drought for a while," Jacob said. "We've had a really good car. We just ain't been able to capitalize and get it done. This is awesome."
Amber Lynn won the first 20-lap Sportsman Division race, defeating Tommy Neal. Justin Taylor was third, Chase Robertson was fourth and Dylan Ward was fifth.
Ward won the second 20-lap Sportsman race, defeating Wesley Thompson, Derek Stoltz, Taylor and Ross Dalton. Ward's win was his sixth in the last seven weeks.
"I really felt like last week, if I wouldn't have had to start in the back I feel like I had a pretty good shot at the win then," Ward said. "But it didn't work out for me. The bad thing is when you're winning a lot you get more and more greedy.
"It's kind of like money in life. They get a little bit and they keep wanting more."