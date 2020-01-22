What: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
When: Tuesday-Sunday.
Where: Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets: $5-75, depending upon the session; available at Ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Information: ncskate2020.com
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Junior ladies short; $5-20.
11:45 a.m.: Junior men’s free skate; $5-20.
2:45 p.m.: Junior pairs free skate; $10-25.
8:45 p.m.: Junior free dance; $15-30.
Thursday
11 a.m.: Junior ladies free skate; $15-30.
4:30 p.m.: Senior pairs short; $20-40.
7:30 p.m.: Senior ladies short; $25-60.
Friday
4:30 p.m.: Senior rhythm dance; $20-50.
6:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies and senior ladies free skate; $30-75.
Saturday
1:30 p.m.: Men’s short; $25-60.
6 p.m.: Senior pairs free skate; $30-70.
9:30 p.m.: Senior free dance; $35-70.
Sunday
2:30 p.m.: Men’s free skate; $30-70.
7:30 p.m.: Skating Spectacular; $30-57.50.
