Known as an unwavering voice for justice in Winston-Salem, the Rev. Carlton Eversley, a local civil rights and education activist, died Monday morning.
Russell Funeral Home confirmed Eversley's death to the Journal.
Eversley, who was in his early 60s, was pastor of Dellabrook Presbyterian Church for 35 years and was an active leader in the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity and the Winston-Salem NAACP, particularly on education issues.
He, along with others, advocated on two high profile cases that alleged wrongful conviction — Darryl Hunt and Kalvin Michael Smith. Hunt was exonerated in 2004 after spending nearly 20 years in prison in the murder of Deborah Sykes, a copy editor at The Sentinel, an afternoon newspaper that closed in 1985. Hunt was accused of raping and stabbing Sykes to death. Hunt killed himself in 2016.
Eversley also was a strong advocate for the education of black children in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. He served for several years as the leader of the education caucus of the local chapter of the NAACP.
Smith was convicted of assaulting Jill Marker at the now-closed Silk Plant Forest store off Silas Creek Parkway. He has maintained his innocence but has not been exonerated. He was released in 2016 after a Forsyth County judge granted a motion alleging his trial attorneys failed to provide certain information that could have led to a more lenient sentence.
"He was committed to the community and committed to the cause," State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said Monday.
Lowe and others said they were in shock at news of Eversley's death. Lowe said he met Eversley in 1991 when Lowe came to Winston-Salem to take over as pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church. They both became involved with the Ministers' Conference and also worked together on getting a Winston-Salem police citizens review committee started, Lowe said.
"He loved the Winston-Salem community and he was always working to make this community the best it could be," he said.
Eversley was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and got his bachelor's degree in black urban religion at Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio. He received his master's of divinity degree from Garrett Evangelical Seminary in Evanston, Ill.
He and his wife, Luellen Curry, a law professor at Wake Forest University, moved to Winston-Salem, where he took over as pastor of Dellabrook Presbyterian Church in January 1984.
He didn't waste time in involving himself in local activism or in saying exactly what was on his mind.
"He says the things people would like to say, but they're afraid to or they're in a position where they can't afford to," his wife, Luellen, said in a 1986 Winston-Salem Journal story. "He's in an enviable position. When God is your boss, there's not much people can say to you about what to do or say."
Eversley and Rev. John Mendez, the pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church, were the founding members of the Darryl Hunt Defense Committee, which was used to raise money for experts and later became the main advocacy group to push for the release of Hunt. Eversley and others strongly criticized the criminal justice system, including the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office and the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Larry Little, an early advocate for Hunt, suggested the Darryl Hunt Defense Fund.
"They became the voice for Darryl in terms of the community," said Mark Rabil, who was Hunt's longtime attorney and who is now the director of the Innocence and Justice Clinic at Wake Forest University's law school.
Hunt never knew his real father so men like Eversley and Mendez became father figures for Hunt, Rabil said.
When he learned of Eversley's passing Monday, Rabil said the first person he thought of to call was Hunt.
"He was so close to Darryl," Rabil said. "It's sort of like losing a family member in that regard."
Rabil said in the fight to get Hunt free, there were times when Eversley and Mendez lost faith, and Rabil and the other attorneys helped to restore their faith. And at other times, it was the exact opposite, Rabil said.
Eversley once said, "We must be ever vigilant." And Rabil said that was always him.
Mayor Allen Joines said Winston-Salem has lost a treasure and a true voice for justice.
"Clearly, Winston-Salem is a better place because of his work," he said.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said his deepest sympathies go to his wife, children, extended family, members of his church and the entire community.
"Rev. Eversley was a tireless advocate for those without a voice and his commitment to those in need never wavered," he said. "We both shared a passion for justice and although we were on different sides of many issues I respected the absolute and total dedication he demonstrated as our own "local drum major for justice.'"
Stephen Boyd, a professor of religion at Wake Forest University who also advocated in the Hunt and Smith cases, said Eversley helped get him involved in Hunt's case. He said Eversley was one of the most well-read, thoughtful, graceful and compassionate pastor and person he had ever met.
"It's like this giant oak tree has fallen and it can never be replaced in this community. This is a huge loss," he said.
