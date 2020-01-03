Kevin Long knew what was coming his way the minute he learned he had ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Many of us know it by another name: Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Still, Long confronted the disease the same way he built his business, Piedmont Disposal and Recycling — head on, with an eye for detail and mirth in his heart. A father of three, Long took care of things so his family and friends wouldn’t have to do so.
“Since I knew this was coming, I’m writing this myself. I passed away from ALS. While the last year and a half has been difficult, I had a great life!” he wrote in his obituary.
Long planned his funeral and visitation, and his final days, spent with loved ones saying his goodbyes. His family was with him at the end, an early summer’s day in June.
“He was outside enjoying nature as he liked to do,” said Mack Long, Kevin Long’s firstborn. “It was like he was falling asleep. … It was like watching a sunset. So peaceful.”
When he died, Long had one last surprise — one that left those close to him with smiles on the hardest of days.
He had enlisted close friend Will Spencer in a conspiracy of sorts, making a custom casket that looked exactly like a 30-yard dumpster, complete with the familiar color scheme and logo of Piedmont Disposal.
“You could see people taking pictures,” Spencer said. “Everybody knew that Kevin had the last laugh.”
