Matthew Errett has dreams to change the world with music and open his own jazz dinner club in Winston-Salem, but for now his life is indefinitely on pause.
Errett’s battle with end-stage kidney failure, which has left his kidneys functioning at 10%, has left him unable to return to classes at Winston-Salem State University in the upcoming semester.
After two months of hemodialysis, Errett — who contracted E. Coli as a toddler in a 1995 day-care outbreak that led to his kidney failure — is still desperately awaiting a donor, said his mother, Carmen Caruth.
A 59-year-old donor had to bow out in April due to chronic kidney stones that would have put both of them at risk, and since then at least 10 other prospective donors have been dismissed due to their own health issues, Caruth said.
Not everyone is eligible to be a kidney donor, and anyone who is considering donating must be screened for health issues.
Errett received a kidney transplant as a toddler and became legally blind at age 8 as a side effect to anti-rejection medications.
He has been placed on a national transplant waiting list, but the average wait time is 679 days — almost two years — for a kidney, according to the National Foundation for Transplants.
“I’m very hopeful that someone will see Matthew’s needs and be willing to donate…” Caruth said in May. “I have to have hope that there are others.”