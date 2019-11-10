Q: I’m a volunteer at the Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center and understand that they’re working on incorporating some sensory activities over there. What is that?
HM
Answer: As we continue to learn more and more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, we’re finding that there are new treatment methods and new ways for managing and living with the disease. Sensory rooms are just one of the new trends in memory treatment. These rooms are specially designed to allow people living with memory loss to safely explore and stimulate all five senses. The design, which incorporates light, scents, movement, music, and tactile objects, can calm or stimulate, depending on the needs of the individual using the room.
A lack of stimulating activities can have an effect on the ability of people living with dementia to maintain everyday skills and continue self-care. Sensory rooms provide a way for them to see a familiar setting in a new way or to explore a new setting in a safe way. It is believed that these multisensory stimulation environments can help people avoid becoming progressively isolated, frustrated, bored and depressed. It can also help people stay independent for a longer period of time, promote understanding and a sense of belonging, and help people express how they are feeling.
Anke Jakob, Ph.D., an interdisciplinary design researcher and practitioner at London’s Kingston University, conducted, along with a colleague, a study on sensory rooms for patients with dementia and co-authored a guide on designing a multisensory space. Sensory rooms, according to Jakob, “enhance feelings of comfort and well-being, relieve stress and pain and maximize a person’s potential to focus, all of which help improve communication and memory.” She went on to say that, while spaces like these are commonly used to help young people diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, people with Alzheimer’s and dementia can also see great benefits from spaces like this. While multisensory stimulation should not be limited to a particular space and should be provided throughout the home in common areas, a dedicated room or space used specifically for sensory stimulation can be helpful in keeping your loved one engaged.
This sensory stimulation works best when it uses familiar objects and focuses on one sense at a time. Items in a sensory room can include everyday smells like chocolate, herbs, and wood; filtered, soft lighting; soft music; and items to stimulate touch, such as Play-Doh, sand and items with buttons or zippers.
The Williams Adult Day Center will be developing their own sensory stimulating space and activities in an existing room at the Center. The room incorporates various multisensory stimuli to help increase participants’ awareness and attention. They hope to have it completed by the end of May 2020.
For more information on creating a sensory room in your own home for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia, the guidebook referenced earlier, which is entitled “How to Make a Sensory Room for People Living with Dementia,” is available online.
The Williams Center has space for new participants! To learn more about the Williams Adult Day Center and all the stimulating and engaging activities being offered for people living with dementia, please visit seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-724-2155 to schedule a tour and trial visit for your loved one.
Q: What are the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, and how can I make sure to prevent it in my home?
DT
Answer: You may not be aware of all the types of appliances in your home that can produce carbon monoxide. Anything that uses fossil fuels like natural gas, propane, oil, charcoal, gasoline or kerosene can produce this dangerous gas, which is life threatening. These include common appliances like furnaces, ovens, dryers, grills, space heaters and water heaters.
Carbon monoxide poisoning happens as a result of breathing in carbon monoxide (CO) gas. Each year, thousands of Americans end up in the emergency room after experiencing symptoms of CO poisoning, and fatalities as a result of CO poisoning are most often adults over the age of 65. The gas is particularly dangerous since it is odorless, tasteless and colorless. Without carbon monoxide detectors, it will go undetected.
Since having an undetected carbon monoxide buildup in your home can have tragic outcomes, it’s important to know the signs of CO poisoning. The most common symptoms are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you are experiencing these symptoms and suspect that you may have CO poisoning or if your carbon monoxide alarm sounds, evacuate your house immediately; call 911 once you are outside; and seek medical help.
The good news is that CO poisoning is entirely preventable. You can protect yourself and your family by taking precautions against CO buildup and by acting wisely in the event of a power outage. Here are some tips for prevention:
Change the batteries in your CO detector every six months. If you don’t have a battery-powered or battery back-up CO detector, get one. Serviceable CO detectors should also be replaced every seven to ten years.
Make sure all fuel-burning appliances are correctly used and maintained.
Have furnaces, water heaters, and gas dryers inspected every year.
Clean fireplace chimneys and flues every year.
Never leave the motor running in a vehicle or other gasoline-powered engine in an enclosed or partially enclosed space, such as a garage.
Never run a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine inside a basement, garage or other enclosed structure, even if the doors and windows are open, unless the equipment is professionally installed and vented. In the event of severe weather, be aware of flying debris, which can block ventilation lines.
Never use a charcoal grill, hibachi, lantern or portable camping stove inside a home.
Carbon monoxide poisoning should be taken very seriously. If you are not sure that your carbon monoxide detector is working properly, contact the fire department at 336-773-7900 if you are in the city of Winston-Salem or at 336-703-2548 if you live in Forsyth County. They can check it and even help with replacing batteries. When in doubt, give them a call. Remember having them respond to a false alarm is preferable to not contacting them and having your situation turn out to be a real emergency. For more information, please visit the carbon monoxide poisoning website, www.cdc.gov/co. You can also contact the National Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.