Q: Why is early diagnosis for Alzheimer’s disease important if there is no cure?
Answer: Contributed by Alyssa Szymanski Botte, LPCA, Wake Forest Baptist Health.
While there is no prevention or cure at this time for Alzheimer’s disease, early detection and diagnosis can still be vital for individuals with dementia and their families. A clear diagnosis can help physicians and other medical staff to make informed decisions about your care and treatment plan. There are many medications that may worsen or negatively impact cognition, which your medical doctors will avoid if you receive a proper diagnosis. Furthermore, early detection can allow you the opportunity to take medications that may improve or prevent more substantial decline related to your memory, which are only effective in the earliest stages of dementia. Early detection plays a critical role in taking these medications at the optimal time for maximum benefit. Most importantly, getting evaluated by a doctor can help rule out any treatable conditions, like depression or vitamin deficiency, that may mimic the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Beyond the medical benefits, pursuing early diagnosis can also benefit you emotionally. For many people having a name to attribute to the upsetting symptoms they are experiencing can lessen their anxiety and distress about the future since what they are going through is no longer unknown. In addition, gaining understanding about your diagnosis can lead you to connecting with other people in similar situations. There are many resources and supports for individuals with dementia and their family members, which range from online forums and communities (like the Alzheimer’s Association) to local support groups and programs (like the Memory Counseling Program). Being able to connect with others with a similar diagnosis can make you feel less isolated and provide you with direct resources for problem-solving and support. For more information about local support groups and resources visit the online resource directory at seniorservicesinc.org.
Moreover, early diagnosis allows you to plan for the future on your terms. This includes completing important legal paperwork (like a health care and durable power of attorney) long before it is ever needed. It also means that you have the ability to have conversations with family about your care preferences, finances and end-of-life decisions while your ability to think and communicate clearly is still ideal. This can reduce or prevent family conflict from arising, as well as give you peace of mind that your feelings are being honored.
Finally, there are multiple clinical trials at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, as well as nationwide that you may qualify for if you receive an early diagnosis. Many of these studies focus on individuals who are very early in the disease process, providing them with the latest cutting edge interventions to try to reverse or prevent the decline of Alzheimer’s disease.
While no one wants to get a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease, being able to detect the disease early provides the greatest opportunity to experience hope and receive support from others. For more information about early detection or to support and advocate for research for earlier detection, prevention, and a cure, please attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bailey Park on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. Contact Alaina Schukraft at 980-498-7740 or email acschukraft@alz.org to sign up to walk.
Q: I just had a tetanus shot and my arm is sore. Do I really need a tetanus shot at my age? I am 65 years old.
Answer: Pain, redness and swelling at the injection site of the tetanus vaccine is very common. The Center for Disease Control estimates this happens in two of three adults. The soreness is considered a mild side effect associated with the vaccine. Other common side effects include fever, headaches, body aches and nausea. Fortunately, they usually only last a few days. Despite the downside of these side effects, getting your tetanus shot is still the safest and easiest way to prevent getting tetanus.
Tetanus, sometimes called lockjaw, is a serious disease which can be fatal especially for those adults over 60 years of age. Tetanus is a bacteria that commonly lives in soil, dust and manure. It can enter your system through everyday activities such as gardening. This bacteria enters your system through an open wound such as a scratch or cut. The first signs of tetanus are headache, muscle stiffness in the jaw, followed by stiffness in the neck, difficulty swallowing, muscle spasms, sweating and fever.
Luckily, staying current on the vaccine is the best way to prevent contracting tetanus. Depending on the type of vaccine you receive it can also prevent contracting other serious bacterial diseases, such as diphtheria and pertussis. Most people receive their first vaccine as children in the form of a DTP. Adults receive a combination shot, Td booster, every 10 years throughout their life to stay protected. Sometimes a booster may be required if you have a severe wound.
Contact your doctor if you are not sure when you had your last tetanus booster. Also discuss with your provider if you have had a reaction to the vaccine in the past or are not feeling well the day of the vaccine. You should also seek medical attention if you experience more serious side effects after the vaccine such as an allergic reaction, severe pain or swelling. These side effects are rare.
