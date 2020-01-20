Editor's note: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Journal is posting this article which originally appeared in print on March 30, 2008: The early '60s were a time of tumult throughout the South. Winston-Salem was no different.
So it was when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. traveled to the city on April 13, 1964, amid a massive voter-registration drive led by members of the local chapters of the NAACP and the Congress of Racial Equality.
For many who heard him that day, the sermon at Goler Metropolitan AME Zion Church marked a turning point in their lives. King's words gave them solace and the courage to stand up for their rights. During his fiery, 40-minute sermon, King urged blacks to seek first-class citizenship by voting, holding nonviolent protests, and singing the traditional spirituals that had carried their ancestors through slavery. A recording of the speech recently resurfaced.
To mark the 40th anniversary of King's assassination on Friday, the Winston-Salem Journal asked people who were at Goler to share their memories. Here are their stories.
William G. Knox reached Goler about 6 p.m. More than 1,000 people were crowded into the church, filling the aisles and corners.
People were even perched on the roof, waiting for a glimpse of King.
A corps of police officers stood guard. Television cameras whirred.
Knox, a member of the church's choir, helped set up chairs and direct the crowds.
He said that relations between blacks and whites in the city were strained.
He feared for the safety of his three children. He carried a pistol.
"A whole lot of times I felt uncomfortable," he said. "We had a lot of racism stuff that was going on. There was a lot of tension."
Inside the church that night, though, there was no tension — only anticipation.
After King's speech, Knox left the choir stand. When he reached the hall, he realized that King was coming his way.
The two met in front of a water fountain and shook hands.
King asked him whether he was registered to vote. Knox said he was.
And then King was gone.
"He was a gentleman," Knox said. "If you shook hands with him, you knew it was for real."
After spending time abroad singing bass with the Jubilee Singers, Dan Andrews was back home in Winston-Salem on April 13, 1964.
And as he began to sing the words to the spiritual "Rock-a My Soul," he was transported.
On that night, he was singing for King.
"Rock-a my soul in the bosom of Abraham/Rock-a my soul in the bosom of Abraham/Rock-a my soul in the bosom of Abraham/Oh, rock-a my soul."
"I guess I let my soul run riot," he said.
King's quiet power filled the church, Andrews said.
"He had such kindness, and there was a love that flowed out from him," he said. "All you could do was stand and look at it in awe."
During Andrews' years on the road, he had sung spirituals and arias in concert halls in London, Paris, Stockholm and Argentina
And, he said, he had tasted a kind of freedom that was unknown to black men in Winston-Salem.
"I didn't see any prejudices," he said. "No one actually protested against us. There was none of that. It was a new world for me."
Andrews had always looked forward to better days in the United States. King's speech gave him a glimpse of how those days might feel.
"It strengthened my understanding of what we were going through," he said. "It gave me assurance that yes, here is someone who is willing to come and be with us."
Andrews, who is now 85, said he has never forgotten that night nor his brief encounter with King.
"I see a picture of him in my mind. I see him as he moved around. I feel very fortunate that this thing ever happened at Goler Metropolitan and that I made what contribution I made. It will live in me forever." .
Bernice Davenport was sitting at the organ, checking her watch.
"There was electricity in the air because of the electrical storm, and because we were very excited about seeing and hearing Martin Luther King," she said.
Davenport was waiting for a signal from the choir director to play the opening of the "The Battle Hymn of the Republic."
"Nervous? Nervous is not the word," she said. "I was a bunch of nerves."
Then someone stepped on the pipe that delivered air to the organ, leaving a hole in it the size of man's shoe.
The organ died.
"I thought I would die. It was so hot in there with the storm coming and no air conditioning," she said. "I said, 'What will we do if we don't get that fixed?"'
Two men, Walter Black, who played for the Pond Giants, a minor-league baseball team, and Earl Gibson, another young man, were sent to store to get tape to fix the hole.
They shot out of the church and were back in less than 10 minutes.
"Those guys could run," she said.
They had just finished patching the hole when A. L. Cromwell, the choir director, raised his hand — the signal for Davenport to begin to play.
King had arrived. As he entered the church, people rose and applauded.
King mounted the platform and began to speak.
"He sounded even better than I had expected," Davenport said. "We had heard him on the radio. It sounded like magic to see and hear him."
She was ready to follow him. She believed that others would, too.
Davenport had witnessed firsthand the barriers to voting. She had watched white poll workers test blacks who wanted to register to vote by making them read sections of the Constitution.
If they stumbled over words, they weren't allowed to register.
King's words about the importance of voting rang true, she said.
"It made me know that there was a chance that a black man could be president," she said. "Up until that time, I didn't know what was possible. I thought it was a beautiful dream."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.