The church that never closed: As pastors prepare to reopen their sanctuaries, one congregation never left

The rain is falling in sheets outside, but no one inside the sanctuary can hear it over the music.
The masked musicians are playing for a camera set up among the empty pews, and with 10 people in the room, give or take a few, it feels more like a garage rehearsal than a regular Wednesday night service.
Leave the sanctuary and walk further down the wood-paneled halls of Christ Rescue Temple Apostolic Church and you start to hear singing — lyrics meant for the bass lines and organ notes in the chapel — coming from a conference room.
Go down the stairs and in the fellowship hall you’ll see a group of children and women in fold-out chairs watching what’s happening in the sanctuary on a projector screen. A man is preaching now, praying for strength and courage and blessings while those receiving his prayer sit a floor below him.
For the last two months, this is how Pastor Willie Davis’ flock has come to church.
“We haven’t stopped at all,” Davis said from behind a mask. “As you can see, we’re very spaced out.”
Until a federal judge issued a restraining order last weekend, indoor church services in North Carolina had been virtually impossible — capped at 10 people in the sanctuary at a given time by executive order of Gov. Roy Cooper. Most churches in the state moved to a combination of online services, with some offering drive-in services outside. Not Christ Rescue Temple.
Steadfast in his devotion to his God, Davis decided that as long as congregants were willing, nothing would stop the church from having 10 people in different rooms throughout the low-slung brick building, watching the service on screens.
Last Saturday, Judge James C. Dever III, of the Eastern District of North Carolina, issued a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit filed against Cooper, allowing churches to reopen for indoor worship. Dever found Cooper's order likely infringed upon the Free Exercise clause in the First Amendment, and scheduled a hearing for the end of the month.
Before the ruling, Christ Rescue, at least technically, was in compliance with the state’s social distancing measures put in place because of COVID-19, and at least some of the congregation could still gather.
“The Bible says to obey the rulers of the land,” Davis said. “We feel we could come on and be OK, but we want to be in compliance with the laws of the land.”
Masks are strongly recommended — almost everyone there Wednesday night had one on — hand sanitizer is by all the doors, and the church plans to hand out face shields on Sunday.
“We want to live, and everything we can do to keep living, we’re going to do it,” Davis said.
'It's a challenge'
Other congregations in Winston-Salem want to live, too. At some churches, the West End’s St. Paul’s Episcopal being one of them, congregants most likely won’t see the inside of their chapels and sanctuaries until July. Others, like Gospel Light Baptist in Walkertown will welcome hundreds this Sunday. Main Street Baptist in Kernersville will open its doors, literally keep them open the entire time so no one has to touch them, next Sunday to a smaller crowd.
All of these churches have missed their people.
“The biggest hurt is the loss of community,” the Rev. Dixon Kinser, pastor at St. Paul’s, said. “The people, they are connected to their churches because they’re connected to people. Church is community, not an institution.”
Kinser’s sermons, like many others, have gone online, broadcast to Facebook. The digital learning curve was steep, with a transition Kinser thought might take years to accomplish needing to be done in weeks. While rewarding, there have been moments of frustration — like an older member blaming Kinser and his staff for a technical problem, or not understanding how bandwidth works.
“It’s a challenge, and I’m also tired and also worn down and not my best self,” Kinser said.
Episcopal churches across the region won’t reopen until the Diocese determines it's safe to do so, independently of the government’s policy.
“I think our overall approach has really been about not personal rights, but about loving your neighbor as yourself,” Kinser said.
The Rev. Walter Overman, pastor at Kernersville’s Main Street Baptist, said the decision to restrict attendance at worship services is nuanced, but admitted frustration about how certain businesses could be open while churches could not. His congregation has managed to adapt to online services fairly well, Overman said, but he is excited about the prospect of seeing everyone in person soon. Overman said he thinks Cooper is doing the best he can given the circumstances.
“We should be thankful that our state and the country at large has been able to flatten the curve,” Overman said. “Hopefully we won’t have to go through this again.”
For some churches, the decision to restrict services became a battle over personal rights. The Rev. Ronnie Baity, pastor at Berean Baptist Church and president of Return America, a non-profit that works to spread the influence of Judeo-Christian values, led the legal fight challenging the governor’s executive order restricting worship services.
Baity, who declined to be interviewed for this story, told the Winston-Salem Journal last week it was his belief Cooper intentionally discriminated against churches and infringed upon his and his congregant’s First Amendment rights to assemble. Prior to the judge’s order, Baity’s Return America group held a protest rally in Raleigh to announce their displeasure.
Matt Morrison, co-pastor at Gospel Light, attended the rally and said his church originally planned to reopen May 31, in accordance with Cooper’s guidance, but moved that timeline up after Baity’s victory in court.
Morrison said the church will limit attendance to about 450 people, 25% of the sanctuary’s normal capacity. There are guidelines in place about distancing, sanitation and masks, and Morrison said the church’s ushers have trained extensively on how to go about their duties in a new, more sanitation-conscious way.
“Ushers will wear gloves and masks since they’re handling people,” Morrison said. “People have to wear masks upon entry. We’re not going to be Nazis about it, but we are going to ask them to wear a mask if they’re not six feet from one another.”
As a Christian with the health of his congregants in mind, Kinser said he is glad his church isn’t on the front end of the return to indoor worship, and wants to see how it plays out before making any sort of decision.
“I don’t want to be the one that figures it out on the front end,” he said. “The data points are people getting hurt, and I don’t want to be mining the data."
'We're carrying on'
It’s all a balancing act, Davis explained. People want to live, but people also need church and its healing. Sitting in his office at Christ Rescue Temple, he said he worked to find the positives in the coronavirus pandemic.
“One thing this virus is doing is bringing people together in times of trouble,” Davis said. “If this togetherness would manifest when we’re not in trouble, we’d have a better world. God’s blessed this country for more than 240 years and we’ve put him on the back burner.”
Dressed in black and his gray hair slicked-over to the side, Davis talks about his "more than 80 years" of living. Speaking over the sound of the women singing in the conference room next door, he insists the world is worse off now than it ever was, even through his time as a young black man in the segregated South.
"I've seen a lot, but it's not what I'm seeing now," Davis said. "If this world ever needed the church, then it needs it now."
Many of his congregants still can't attend under the current setup. There aren't enough big rooms to accommodate 10 people properly distanced.
He wants to see his pews full of people again.
"People you love, you enjoy seeing them," Davis said. "When they're not here, it's a great loss to us. But, we're carrying on and we don't intend to stop."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.