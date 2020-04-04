The calm before the storm

During a global pandemic, like the one we’re in the middle of, you might expect people to be dialing 911 all the time.
Forsyth Emergency Medical Services Capt. Stewart Swing says, if anything, business is slow. That’s not a bad thing, not right now.
“We’re getting more time to build the brotherhood and camaraderie we’d like to have while we prepare for the surge to come,” he said.
On the 911 calls they are running, things are a little different. Normally paramedics wear gloves to protect themselves. Now it’s gloves, a gown, shoe coverings, a surgical mask and sometimes a plastic face guard.
“It looks like a riot shield,” Swing joked.
Jokes aside, showing up in full personal protective gear can be more disconcerting to possible patients than it is reassuring. So now, before treatment, there’s a conversation about safety and the need for masks to calm folks down. They mostly understand.
“I’m wearing this mask for your safety, and my safety,” Swing tells people.
With a shortage of protective gear across the country, Forsyth EMS is among the lucky. Swing wouldn’t call supply levels golden, but they have what they need for the time being.
Like the doctors and nurses at hospitals, Swing and his team don’t wear the same clothes home they wore on their shift. They just can’t risk bringing the virus home. People have families.
The first-responders across the county are meeting with one another, online of course, making sure they’re on the same page. They mostly are now.
“At first, it was like things were changing every hour,” he said. “Now we’re on the same page.”
With hospitals on high alert, Swing said there can be tough conversations with potential patients. When people call 911, a paramedic tells them what they’re bringing them into if they take them into an emergency department.
Right now, it’s the waiting. Waiting for an invisible enemy breeds stress, but Swing says he eats stress. He has to. People are counting on him.
Sure, he feels it — it’s virtually impossible not to. Swing and his fellow paramedics are slightly unnerved by the quietness of it all.
“It’s the calm before the storm.”
