The Business 40 revamp clicked along at a fast pace during 2019, but not fast enough to get the road open by the end of the year, nor fast enough to stop some business owners from blaming it for having to throw in the towel on their businesses.
The mile-long stretch of Business 40 downtown actually closed on Nov. 17 toward the end of 2018, and highway planners were optimistic that all their advance warnings had paid off. While there were logjams, especially in the evenings, by and large people started saying that things didn't seem as bad as they had feared.
The first good news of the year was when the new Fourth Street bridge opened. While that route is not a major connector, the opening provided an extra north-south link and gave promise of things to come.
But the biggest stir that winter was when Mayor Joines let slip on a morning television show that there was a possibility that Business 40 could reopen by the end of the year. Several hours and a news conference later, highway officials said that while it was indeed theoretically possible, a reopening in 2019 was a long shot that could happen only if the weather was perfect.
Broad Street opened on April 30, creating a new way for people to cross the work zone and in time to beat the first home baseball games at BB&T Ballpark.
The new Main Street bridge opened on May 1, followed by the Church Street bridge on May 24. The opening of Main and Church allowed for the demolition of the bridges at Marshall and Cherry streets.
Then on July 13, the Liberty Street bridge opened. But it was too late to save the Repeat Offenders antique shop, where Patti Hamlin, the owner, said that construction had earlier killed her Christmas sales. Other business owners on the south side of the work zone said they too were hurting, but even places up on Trade Street were feeling the pinch.
Hutch & Harris, a restaurant that had been an early leader in downtown renovation, closed its doors as owner Greg Richardson listed Business 40 construction woes among the factors.
August 30 saw the reopening of the eastern reaches of the new Business 40 downtown, as ramps linking Main Street to U.S. 52 over Hamilton Bridge went into service.
The coming of autumn saw work crews on Business 40 switching to a seven-day work week in a bid to speed construction. And fresh hopes were raised for a speedy finish when state highway officials said in November that the contractors could get their greatest incentives by getting cars moving on the new road by Dec. 31.
By early December, enough rain and cold weather had come to dash those hopes, although officials were still hoping to get traffic moving on the new road early in 2020.
