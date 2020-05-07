The body of Vivian Burke will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the lobby of City Hall to allow city residents to pay their respects, the city of Winston-Salem said in a statement.
Burke's casket will be closed, the city said.
Burke, who died Tuesday night at age 85, represented the Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council for 43 years and was the city’s longest-serving elected official.
In addition, Burke also was the city’s longest serving mayor pro tempore as she held the post from 1989 to 1993 and from 1997 to 2020. Burke also was the longest-serving chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee as she that post from 1977 to 2013.
Visitors will enter through the front door Friday and depart through the side door to the parking lot on the north side of City Hall, the city said. Free parking will be available in the lot.
Visitors with limited mobility or in wheelchairs should use the handicap accessible entrance on First Street and can park for free on First Street, the city said.
Social distancing measures will be observed. Visitors will line up outside the front door and along the sidewalk at 6-foot intervals and are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
Mayor Allen Joines was expected to issue a proclamation declaring Saturday to be a day of mourning for Burke and directing that flags at city-owned buildings to be flown that day at half-staff in Burke's honor.
Burke will be buried in a private ceremony Saturday at New Evergreen Cemetery, the city said. Arrangements are being handled by Russell Funeral Home, www.russellfuneralservice.com.
SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL NEED TO BE ENFORCED LOL
LAY IN STATE GIVE ME A BREAK SHE DID NOT DO THAT MUCH FOR THE CITY OF WINSTON SALEM FOR THE OVERALL POPULATION, ONLY FOR THE BLACK COMMUNITY AND HER CONSTITUENTS? WHICH IS FINE BUT YOU HAVE TO WORK WITH ALL RACES IN THE CITY AND SHE DID NOT DO THAT FROM MY KNOWLEDGE OR READING? I DO NOT KNOW WHY WE HAVE TO PUT CERTAIN INDIVIDUALS ON A PEDESTAL THAT REALLY DO NOT DESERVE IT OVERALL.
True!
