Q: I have always heard laughter is the best medicine. Is there any proof of this?
TY
Answer: It seems to be true, at least according to recent findings. The results of a recent 15-year study did indicate that humor can delay or prevent certain life-threatening diseases. Other benefits from laughter include an increase in endorphin levels, the hormones responsible for making us feel good and for lessening pain, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Laughter can also boost your immune system and may have the ability to reduce stress, anxiety and depression. It can be a great distraction for people who are sick and in pain. A good hearty laugh also gives your diaphragm and abdominal muscles some exercise.
According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter works by stimulating the body’s organs and increasing oxygen intake to the heart, lungs and muscles. This triggers the brain to release more endorphins. In addition to providing an endorphin boost, laughter has also been shown to decrease the levels of cortisol in the brain. When cortisol levels are high, the immune system starts to deteriorate and become inflamed, which may contribute to heart disease, cancer and dementia.
Beyond these potential major health benefits, laughter can be beneficial when it comes to your everyday mood and social well-being. Working laughter into your life can be as simple as watching your favorite comedy show on TV or reading the comics. Purchasing an interactive gaming system and playing with friends and family can be fun and even provide some low-impact exercise. Laughter yoga, called Hasyayoga, is another option. This combines yoga with voluntary laughter and has been shown to have beneficial endorphin-boosting effects. YouTube has a number of Hasyayoga videos online, with which you can participate whenever you choose.
So by all accounts, it’s likely that it’s a good idea to add a generous dose of laughter to your day.
Q: I have heard the term ABCD referenced sometimes by people speaking about the Forsyth County area. What does that term mean?
JM
Answer: ABCD stands for Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD), and it is a strategy that focuses on helping communities to solve their own challenges through resident input. Communities drive the process of overcoming obstacles by identifying and building on existing assets, allowing residents to respond and create solutions. The strategy focuses on the understanding that everyone in the community has something to offer.
ABCD categorizes asset inventories into five groups. The first category begins with individuals. The thinking is that every person has a gift or skill to offer. Next come associations, which are informal groups coming together around a common interest. The third asset is a communities’ institutions, which could include government agencies, private businesses and schools, for example. They can all be valuable resources. The fourth asset comprises any physical asset, such as land, buildings, space and funds. The remaining asset is the connections people have with each other. ABCD recognizes the value of social relationships.
The benefits of this ABCD approach are multifold. This strategy empowers citizens by accessing their talents. From this, a shared motivation, ownership and commitment to problem-solving develops. People in the community decide what needs to be addressed and have more control over the direction of change. The appeal of the ABCD strategy is its ability to respond to, as well as create, local economic opportunity.
Although there are many benefits to the Asset-Based Community Development strategy, there are some challenges. Timelines tend to be much longer compared to other approaches. Some argue that although the ABCD strategy strives to be inclusive, it fails in some communities where social hierarchy marginalizes certain groups.
Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods (NBN) is an example of this strategy at work locally. This nonprofit organization was created in 1990 by The Winston-Salem Foundation. It is dedicated to connecting people, strengthening voices, and leveraging resources with community. Its vision is to see safe, just, and self-determined neighborhoods. NBN provides community organizations with technical assistance, organizing support, and learning and leadership opportunities. It facilitates community development from within neighborhoods. For more information or to get involved, call 336-602-2519 or visit www.nbncommunity.org.