Traffic moves only in a counter-clockwise direction.
Drivers approaching a roundabout should yield to vehicles already in the roundabout. Vehicles already in the roundabout have the right of way and should not yield to entering vehicles. If the roundabout is clear, drivers can keep moving into the circle.
Drivers should never stop while inside a roundabout, except to avoid a collision.
Yield to pedestrians using a crosswalk.
Don’t enter a roundabout if an emergency vehicle using flashing lights and sirens is passing through. If a driver is already in the roundabout when an emergency vehicle enters, exit first, then pull over as soon as possible to let the emergency vehicle pass.
Bicyclists may go through the round-about as a vehicle or walk their bike through crosswalks.
