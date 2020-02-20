A heated dispute between two of the Republican candidates for N.C. Attorney General over political ads has drawn Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough into the fire.
On Thursday, Kimbrough issued a statement praising his relationship with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Kimbrough said he was responding to an ad from Christine Mumma, a candidate running in the Republican primary for attorney general, that branded him a “sanctuary sheriff.”
Mumma used the airtime to attack Forsyth County District Attorney and Republican political opponent Jim O’Neill.
Mumma’s ad liberally paraphrases a Feb. 7, 2019, Winston-Salem Journal story where O’Neill voiced support for Kimbrough’s plans to quit honoring ICE requests to detain people suspected of being in the country illegally after they would be otherwise lawfully released.
Mumma’s ad implies the Journal labeled Kimbrough a sanctuary sheriff, and that O’Neill supported releasing illegal immigrants previously in custody back onto the streets of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
In a statement Thursday afternoon, Kimbrough said the sheriff’s office hasn’t released a single “violent criminal back into our community that was requested to be held by ICE.” In a phone interview with the Journal, Kimbrough expanded on his statement, saying it is a direct response to Mumma’s ad, and his office has a “phenomenal working relationship” with ICE.
“That’s so untrue for her to make a statement like that,” Kimbrough said. “If ICE requests me to hold a guy that is suspected of a violent crime or something like that, of course we’re going to hold them. But we don’t make it a practice of holding someone just because. That’s why our relationship is so strong with them. It’s a working relationship.”
Mumma, executive director of the N.C. Center on Actual Innocence, and O’Neill have been clashing in the past several months over immigration. And they both accuse each other of airing false campaign ads. O’Neill said Thursday that he has sent a cease and desist demand to Mumma’s campaign and plans to file a formal complaint with the State Board of Elections.
“Christine Mumma is an activist lawyer intentionally running a false TV ad as it relates to my working relationship and support of our Federal ICE agents,” he said in a statement Thursday. He said he is not surprised by Mumma’s actions “given the past admonishment she received from the state bar when she was accused of conduct involving fraud and deceit and acting in a way that interfered with the administration of justice.”
Mumma stood by the accuracy of her TV ad in a phone interview with the Journal and accused O’Neill of making false and misleading statements in his own political advertising. She pointed out that the N.C. State Bar did issue an admonishment in 2016 over her work trying to clear a man who was later exonerated. That involved allegations that she took a water bottle from a relative of a suspect and had it tested for DNA without that person’s permission. But the State Bar dismissed other claims that she was dishonest or deceitful.
Her attorney sent a cease and desist demand letter to O’Neill’s campaign over a political ad that not only mentioned the State Bar complaint but also her work to free Joseph Abbitt, a Winston-Salem man who was exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009 in the rape of two sisters in the 1990s. Abbitt died in a car crash in 2015.
The ad, Mumma said, described Abbitt as a convicted rapist instead of the exonerated man he was. And it failed to mention that the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office joined Mumma in a motion to vacate Abbitt’s conviction, she said.
A year after Abbitt was released, the Winston-Salem Police Department announced that it had retested other evidence in the case in an effort to catch the real rapist. But police officials said there was a twist — Abbitt was the rapist. But police and prosecutors never filed any criminal charges, likely because of double jeopardy.
“He was found innocent,” Mumma said about Abbitt. “Jim O’Neill told the police department to drop it (further investigation into Abbitt).”
She also said O’Neill’s office gets information about ICE detainers in a criminal defendant’s court file and he has the authority to contact ICE agents and let them know when that defendant will appear in court or whether the defendant gets probation.
“His practice is not a practice that is supporting ICE,” she said.
O’Neill disagreed with Mumma’s contention that he is weak on immigration and referenced Gloria Fichou, a former high-ranking Homeland Security Agent in the Middle District of North Carolina. He has said Fichou agreed with him that Mumma’s ad was misleading.
“The public can choose to believe the existence of my ongoing working relationship with ICE as detailed in the testimonial of the former highest ranking RAC in the Middle District of NC, or the baseless and unsupported claims of an activist lawyer who has never worked with ICE a day in her entire life,” he said.
Because Kimbrough and his command staff feel the ad is factually incorrect, Kimbrough said he and his command staff decided to remind residents of Forsyth County where he actually stood on the issue of ICE cooperation.
“Everywhere we go people have this thing where they think we don’t work with federal officers but that’s not true,” Kimbrough said. “We have officers assigned to every agency. Sometimes it’s frustrating when people buy into a lot of the rhetoric that’s going around that doesn’t have any truth or any grounding in fact.”
