In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Nov. 28-29.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed Nov. 28-29.
  • State offices will be closed Nov. 28-29.
  • Federal offices will be closed Nov. 28.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Nov. 27-29.
  • Garbage collections: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday’s collections will be one day earlier. The Nov. 29 collection will be Dec. 2.
  • Blue week recycling collections: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday’s collections will be on a regular schedule. Thursday’s recycling collection will be Nov. 29, and Nov. 29’s collection will be Nov. 30.
  • Yard waste-cart collections: Monday and Tuesday will be on a regular schedule. Wednesday’s collection will be Nov. 29. Thursday’s collection will be Dec. 2. Collections week the week of Dec. 2 will be postponed one day.

Melissa Hall

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments