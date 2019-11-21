In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Nov. 28-29.
- Forsyth County offices will be closed Nov. 28-29.
- State offices will be closed Nov. 28-29.
- Federal offices will be closed Nov. 28.
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Nov. 27-29.
- Garbage collections: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday’s collections will be one day earlier. The Nov. 29 collection will be Dec. 2.
- Blue week recycling collections: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday’s collections will be on a regular schedule. Thursday’s recycling collection will be Nov. 29, and Nov. 29’s collection will be Nov. 30.
- Yard waste-cart collections: Monday and Tuesday will be on a regular schedule. Wednesday’s collection will be Nov. 29. Thursday’s collection will be Dec. 2. Collections week the week of Dec. 2 will be postponed one day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.