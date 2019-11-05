Veterans and active members of the U.S. military can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
Men and women who served or continue to serve the country can choose from one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu.
Proof of service includes a military or VA card or discharge papers.
In Winston-Salem, Texas Roadhouse is at 186 Hanes Mall Circle.
