Veterans and active members of the U.S. military can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. 

Men and women who served or continue to serve the country can choose from one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu.

Proof of service includes a military or VA card or discharge papers.

In Winston-Salem, Texas Roadhouse is at 186 Hanes Mall Circle.

