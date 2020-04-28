The coronavirus has spurred a temporary and very limited bipartisan compromise on expanding Medicaid coverage in North Carolina.
House Bill 1037 and Senate Bill 704 contain language that allows for the state Medicaid program to cover uninsured North Carolinians for just COVID-19 testing during the pandemic.
It’s a similar stance to what health insurers have agreed to provide.
Medicaid already serves 2.14 million North Carolinians, representing about 21% of the state population.
However, the House and Senate continue to differ greatly on how much expansion to permit.
Medicaid expansion in HB1037 would be provided only for a limited time in the nationwide health emergency, and coverage would not go beyond prevention, testing and treatment of COVID-19.
That means Medicaid coverage for a patient being treated for COVID-19 would not extend to paying for another illness or ailment, such as a heart attack or broken arm. Democratic efforts to remove that stipulation have failed in committee.
SB704 would cover only testing and exclude prevention and treatment.
Republican legislative leaders, foremost Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County, have pointedly declined to expand the state Medicaid program since 2013, even though several studies have shown that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolina could benefit.
HB1037 would authorize the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services “to provide temporary, targeted Medicaid coverage to individuals with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, requested permission for the exemption in the federal 1115 Medicaid waiver application submitted March 27 to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Some unemployed individuals may qualify for Medicaid coverage if their household income has declined to within 138% of the federal poverty criteria: $17,618 a year for an individual and $36,158 a year for a family of four.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 6 million Americans qualified for Medicaid coverage before the coronavirus-related job cuts and furloughs.
The expanded coverage in the House bill would be made retroactive to “the earliest date allowable.”
The House bill would support state health officials’ efforts for obtaining additional federal Medicaid funding as provided in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The bill would allow federal Medicaid regulations to “supersede and preempt any state (Medicaid) law or rule to the contrary” during a declared nationwide public health emergency for coronavirus.
Those proposals are not included in SB704, which does contain a temporary rate increase for Medicaid providers.
“Given that Medicaid eligibility under expansion is determined by income, this number (of potential N.C. enrollees) would likely grow substantially given the significant income and job losses thus far as a result of the outbreak and the future losses to follow,” said Suzy Khachaturyan, an analyst with left-leaning N.C. Justice Center.
“It is essential that everyone can access health services, including testing and treatment of the coronavirus disease.”
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders have been at loggerheads over the state budget, in large part because of Cooper’s requirement of a form of Medicaid expansion to get his approval of the 2019-20 budget.
Berger pledged Friday not to hold an override vote on Cooper’s veto of the state budget for the entire 2020 legislative session.
Tuesday represented Day 305 since Cooper vetoed House Bill 966 on June 28.
Although Republicans hold a 29-21 advantage in the Senate, they need at least one Democrat for the 30 votes necessary to override Cooper’s budget veto.
“When we come back into session next week, our focus will be on providing relief for North Carolina citizens suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Berger said.
“Our state’s financial outlook is in a vastly different place than it was before this pandemic hit,” Berger said. “We’re staring down a multi-billion dollar revenue shortfall, which negatively impacts our ability to fund the vetoed budget.
A Republican Medicaid expansion option introduced in April 2019 by Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, has bipartisan support but has not been voted upon on the House floor. The bill has a work requirement; federal judge have blocked a similar requirement in other states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.