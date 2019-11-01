The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
The warning will be in effect from 2 a.m to 9 a.m. Saturday, the weather service said.
It covers Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Surry, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, the weather service said.
Below freezing low temperatures ranging between 26 to 32 degrees are expected throughout both regions, the weather service said. Urban areas will be slightly warmer in the mid-30s.
The frost and cold temperatures will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation as well as damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service said.
The agency is encouraging residents to protect tender plants from the cold.
Residents also should wrap, drain and allow outdoor water pipes to drip slowly to prevent freezing and possible bursting, the weather service said. Residents with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.