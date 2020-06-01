Police are asking for help finding a missing Winston-Salem teen.

Jayani Samarie Cross, 15, was last seen in the 4000 block of Paula Drive. A black female, she is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Cross has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray, zippered jacket, blue jean shorts, and black and orange shoes. She could be in either a blue Kia sedan or a light-colored SUV.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Cross, who authorities say has been diagnosed with a cognitive condition.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. The Spanish language Crime Stoppers line is 336-728-3904. You can also find Crime Stoppers on Facebook at Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.

