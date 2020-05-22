A man who posted a video on social media that showed him dropping a stray dog from a balcony has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Jashon Tyrell Hampton, 18, of Winston-Salem was arrested without incident on Friday and charged with felony animal cruelty by deputies with the animal services division of the sheriff's office.

Authorities said the arrest came after someone sent a copy of the video to the sheriff's office on Wednesday, a day after the video was posted on social media.

In the video, authorities said, Hampton can be seen dropping the stray dog from a balcony, causing injuries to the dog that can be observed on the video.

Deputies made multiple efforts to find the injured dog but did not succeed in doing so.

The sheriff's office said the investigation of the case started as soon as the video was received on Wednesday.

Hampton's charge is a class H felony. Hampton appeared before a magistrate and his bond was set at $1,000. 

Authorities said anyone with information on the case should call the sheriff's office at 336-727-2112, or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

