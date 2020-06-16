The Winston-Salem City Council returned to full strength Monday night with the swearing-in of Morticia "Tee-Tee" Parmon to represent Northeast Ward in place of the late Vivian Burke.
The council had originally been scheduled to hold its first in-person meeting since the council began meeting virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Parmon ended up having to take part electronically just like all the other council members, when the council had to change plans and meet virtually once again.
The change came about because Council Member Annette Scippio found out last week that she had encountered someone with the coronavirus, leading city officials to cancel plans for Monday's in-person meeting.
Parmon was recommended to the council by Northeast Ward Democrats, who chose her by a narrow margin in May to fill out the remainder of Burke's term.
Parmon will serve on the council until December, when the general election will fill the Northeast Ward seat.
Parmon is no stranger to politics: She is the daughter of the late Earline Parmon, who served in the General Assembly and on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Burke, the city's longest-serving council member, with almost 43 years in office, died on May 5. Earlier Burke had decided that her current term would be her last.
Parmon was one of three Democrats who contested the seat in the March 3 primary, which was won by Barbara Hanes Burke, Vivian Burke's daughter-in-law.
