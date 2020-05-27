Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon appears set to fill the remainder of the late Vivian Burke’s term on the Winston-Salem City Council, following action by local Democrats to nominate Parmon for the job.
City leaders say the appointment of Parmon will be on the agenda for Monday’s session of the council.
“We have an email from the Democratic Party making the recommendation” of Parmon, Mayor Allen Joines said Wednesday. “The council does not have to abide by that and can take action as they decide. In my talking with members of the council, everyone is in favor of Ms. Parmon.”
Parmon will serve until December, when the seat will be filled by the winner of the November election. She is not on the November ballot.
Burke who represented Northeast Ward, died on May 5 after serving almost 43 years on the city council. Burke had already decided not to seek a new term on the council.
Parmon was one of three candidates who battled for the nomination to the Burke seat during the March 3 primary. The contest was won by Barbara Hanes Burke — Vivian Burke’s daughter-in-law — who won 57% of the vote in the Democratic Party’s Northeast Ward primary.
Parmon came in second place with 22% of the vote, with a third candidate, Keith King, getting 21%.
When Northeast Ward Democrats met online on Saturday, they had four candidates to consider to fill out the remainder of Burke’s term: Parmon, King, Jimmie Lee Bonham and Brenda Diggs.
All four have been active in politics: Bonham has run for school board and state house, while Diggs ran against Burke in 2013 for the Democratic Party nomination.
Kevin Farmer, the chairman of the county party, said that the four candidates were the ones who put themselves forward for the nomination.
It took three ballots to pick a winner: The first vote eliminated King, and the second vote eliminated Bonham.
In the final vote, Parham edged out Diggs by a vote of 38.5 to 36. The half-vote was possible because of the weighting system the party uses to allocated votes among precincts.
Council Member D.D. Adams, who represents North Ward, said Parmon was an appropriate choice to fill out Burke’s term because she is the daughter of the late Earline Parmon, who became the county’s first black state senator in 2012 after more than 20 years on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and in the N.C. House.
“My political beginnings began with Earline,” Adams said. “I remember Tee-Tee as a little girl doing get-out-the-vote and knocking on doors. I would be hard-pressed to find any black candidate who has not been helped by Earline and her daughter.”
Tee-Tee Parmon stressed her grass-roots work in her pitch to fellow Democrats. Parmon could not be reached on Wednesday.
Diggs said she had been contacted by several residents and asked put her name in for the job.
She said it was important for Northeast Ward to have ongoing representation on the council.
Barbara Burke, winner of the Democratic nomination, faces a potential opponent in Paula McCoy, who is mounting an effort to get her name on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.
Burke could not be reached for comment, but McCoy said Tee-Tee Parmon’s appointment “kind of makes sense” given Parmon’s political experience.
Joines said that because Parmon is not on the November ballot, she could be seen as a “neutral placeholder” until the election decides the result.
