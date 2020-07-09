Pressure is mounting, from medical associations to the White House, for schools to resume in-person learning in August, but many teachers, concerned with their own health, are not on board with the push to return to a brick-and-mortar classroom.
They have lots of questions, including their use of sick leave and personal leave, should they contract COVID-19 while teaching. Teachers accrue sick days based on their longevity, so a beginning teacher won't have the same number of days as a veteran teacher.
On Tuesday, two members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, Barbara Burke and Elisabeth Motsinger, said at a meeting that teachers shouldn't have to use their sick and personal leave if they become sick with COVID-19. Motsinger, a healthcare professional, noted that it can take a person 8 to 12 weeks to recover from the virus.
"It's very important to be clear about that and request, as a district, that the state cover all of the sick leave for employees who get COVID at work and (not expect school employees) to use their personal time for that," Motsinger said.
Val Young, the president of Forsyth County Association of Educators, said Wednesday that the use of sick leave to recover from COVID is among many issues that local districts will have to address.
"If I were in school and knew I was doing everything I could to prevent getting ill, and I get sick, I'm not going to be that thrilled about using my sick leave for something like this," she said. "We need a directive and policy. It's a conversation that needs to be had, and soon, because school is right around the corner."
Over the last few days, President Donald Trump has called for schools to reopen, even threatening to withhold federal funding if they do not. At a White House round table earlier this week, he said that some states are making school reopening a political issue.
“They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed,” he said. “No way. We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson that "there's no excuse for schools not to reopen. ... This is more an issue of adults who are more interested in their own issues than serving their students."
Locally, many teachers are pushing back. One Facebook page dedicated to local education issues has been filled with posts from teachers concerned about their health and about spreading the virus in their homes.
One local educator, Kathie Fansler, has started a petition on change.org, asking local school officials to devote resources to remote learning.
"In-person classes are risky for children, families, teachers and school staff. Winston-Salem Forsyth County teachers say NO to in-person classes in August," the petition reads.
At Wednesday's meeting of the State Board of Education, information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services appeared to minimize the risk of the virus spreading among children. The information, shared in a Power Point, said that children may be less likely to become infected after exposure and may be less likely to infect others with COVID-19.
"Early modeling studies of COVID-19 predict school closures alone would prevent only 2 to 4% of deaths," according to one slide shared with the state board.
Olivia Holmes Oxendine, a state board member, said education leaders need to think about the average age of teachers and their level of risk.
"I know several young people who are really struggling with the virus, and I predict that we will have a number of teachers who, unfortunately, may find themselves in that position," Oxendine said.
Malishai Woodbury, the chairman of the local school board, said that the local teachers who have contacted her are worried about their safety.
"Of course, that concern is what is guiding us and how we will make our ultimate decision," she said.
The state sets guidelines about sick leave, and it has not allotted any extra days because of COVID-19, Woodbury said.
Some sick leave is available from a federal program, the Families First Coronavrius Response Act.
Fear Factor strikes again ;!!
