The Forsyth County Association of Educators is planning to march against racial injustice on Saturday. All area educators and school staff members are invited to join.
The march will began at 11 a.m. at the Hall of Justice, 200 N. Main St.
This week, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools joined the chorus of organizations, businesses and government entities offering a statement on the events of the past week.
In a statement, signed by Superintendent Angela Hairston and the Board of Education, the district expressed grief over the death of George Floyd and the violence that followed.
The district said that it will be making available its Student Services team to students, parents and staff who want to sort through their emotions during this time.
A portion of the statement read: “While systemic racism, oppression, marginalization, and lack of equity has plagued many communities; we collectively have accepted the responsibility of teaching our children the importance of all mankind. We believe our community and those that succeed us must build bridges, creating a more just and equitable society.
“There will undoubtedly be those who will choose to stand and do nothing and others who may choose to do what is popular. True bravery comes from those who choose the path less traveled. To build a community that we can all be proud of will take bravery and boldness, but above all, communication, and a willingness to compromise.”
The school system’s hotline will continue to be available for the time being, the statement said.
so teachers can protest but cannot go back to work.
