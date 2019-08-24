The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system is going into the new school year today with a number of teaching vacancies and a shortage of bus drivers.
As of Thursday, the school district had 66 vacancies in teaching positions — 34 in elementary school and 32 in middle and high school.
“These numbers are very standard this time of year,” said Brent Campbell, chief marketing and communications officer for WS/FCS.
On the first day of school last year, there were 45 teacher vacancies districtwide.
Campbell said it is his understanding that all core subjects this school year are filled in the district, that most of the vacancies are in specialized language areas or other “unique” subjects that are not considered core subjects.
“We have a very healthy pool of subs, and that is how we fill those vacancies and/or if we have to become creative and combine classes, etc., as the law and our own policies allow, we will do that,” Campbell said. “Unfortunately, vacancies are something we deal with all year long, not just at the beginning of the year.”
WS/FCS is short 45 bus drivers, the majority of which are part-time positions.
Campbell said that number is rather standard because the school district ran most of the 2018-2019 school year with 20 to 30 open spots at any given time that year.
This year, WS/FCS is working to combine some of those routes to make them full time as well as attractive positions.
“Our transportation team will have a better idea how to do some of that once the first few days of school happen,” Campbell said. “As always people change pickup spots, riders are added or deleted in that first week as students enroll, change locations from last year and forgot to tell us, etc.”
He said that because of changes in the early days of school, numbers tend to change, meaning there could be an increase or decrease in the number of routes.
“Combining routes when we can will help us create more full time positions so that driving a bus becomes a more attractive job and that is what we are trying to do to make these driving jobs more attractive,” Campbell said.
Val Young, president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, said that the FCAE has always been concerned about vacancies in teacher positions and hopes that the current vacancies will be filled soon.
“We want students to have consistency,” Young said. “It’s hard when you have long-term subs or different subs in a classroom for children to get that education that they deserve.”
She said that the bus-drivers’ shortage is also of concern.
“It’s the same thing,” Young said. “You want consistency with people picking our children up and delivering them to school.”
She said that bus drivers typically start the school day for children.
“If they are having a really bad day on the bus, it translates to the rest of their day,” Young said of children who ride the bus.
She also considers a shortage of bus drivers a safety issue.
“A regular bus driver knows where to go, where to stop, what time to get there,” she said.
Young said that the WS/FCS transportation administrators do a good job of telling substitute drivers what to do and how to do things so that children are safe.
But she said, “If you have a sub or someone who is not as familiar (with a route) all kinds of things could potentially happen.”