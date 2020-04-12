With the coronavirus pandemic causing companies to shift the way they do business, local tax preparers can’t remember a tax season quite like this one.
“It’s been a fun tax season,” said Ryan Dodson, a Liberty Tax franchisee with local offices.
He has seen stimulus checks before but never a tax season extended all the way to July 15.
“The only other time that anyone has had an extended due date has been some type of natural disaster,” said Dodson. “Typically, that has been limited to just a handful of counties.”
Ann Lancaster, the owner of Ann’s Accounting & Tax Professionals in Winston-Salem, called this tax year unusual and unbelievable.
“I’ve been doing taxes for 38 years and I’m going to tell you, this is the worst I’ve ever seen,” Lancaster said.
Challenges and getting creative
Since March 20, employees at Ann’s Accounting & Tax Professionals have not done face-to-face tax preparation work with clients.
Clients typically drop off their documents at the front office.
“We have a distance and we only let one in at a time and we spray in between,” Lancaster said referring to social distancing and sanitation efforts.
Clients can also mail their documents or email them through a secure software for sending encrypted documents.
Lancaster said that preparers, who stay in their own offices, will talk to customers at the door if needed but won’t bring them into the back offices.
She said her office is not getting the amount of returns it typically receives this time of year because people are staying home, but she understands that they are following stay-at-home orders.
“It’s a double whammy for us because we’re getting ready to move our office in May,” she said.
Dodson said that the biggest challenge for his Liberty Tax offices at the moment is working with customers.
He said a few weeks ago some people didn’t plan on filing their tax returns early because their finances were in good shape but now they find themselves out of a job or furloughed or in some other crisis and need their refunds yesterday.
“We’ve had a rush of customers coming in from that,” Dodson said. “Part of the challenge has been maintaining social distancing while we are preparing income taxes.
To help with this, Liberty Tax Service’s offices have started a Virtual Tax Preparation Tool so that taxpayers who want to file by the new July 15 deadline do not have to leave their homes.
Dodson said they are using a secure platform to transfer documents rather than through email.
“Clients can provide information and we can grab that information, and we can put information out there,” he said. “It is a very secure way of exchanging information.”
Liberty Tax offices still are open for in-person and drop-off services.
Following North Carolina’s stay-at-home order, which took effect March 30, Dodson has noticed a drop in returns, saying he has had to reduce his staff over the last week because the majority of the returns they are handling are basically done electronically and people have an extra three months to file their returns.
At Thomas E. Gatewood Jr. CPA in Winston-Salem, the four people in the office are working out of their separate offices and social distancing.
Owner Tom Gatewood said that some people stop by the office but he often picks up clients’ information unless they mail it.
“I will pick it up on their porch,” Gatewood said. “I do not go in their houses. I’m still like an old doctor, I still make house calls….A big part of our business is nursing homes. So when we bring the owners’ tax returns to them, we meet them out in the parking lot.”
He also has a drive-through system for folks to drop off documents by using the circular driveway in front of the building where his office is located on First Street.
“They’ll hand it (tax information) to us out their window,” he said.
Free tax programs
A lot of people such as Joann Sturdivant of Winston-Salem depend on local free tax preparation assistance offered by such programs as Forsyth County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, known as VITA, and the Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation.
Sturdivant said she and her husband have been getting their taxes done free for several years.
“Now that we’re retired, we just can’t pay for it,” Sturdivant said.
She said that COVID-19 has caused the free tax preparation sites to close.
Although this year’s tax filing deadline has been moved from April 15 to July 15, Sturdivant wonders if she will be able to get her taxes done free.
Local VITA and AARP tax assistance sites closed last month.
Twana Roebuck, the executive director of Experiment in Self-Reliance, said in an email statement that ESR decided to close its tax sites to protect clients and the more than 120 volunteers that help run the sites.
“We have taken safety precaution by postponing one-on-one tax return preparation,” Roebuck said.
She said that residents with a household income of $66,000 or less are still able to prepare their taxes online at no charge at www.myfreetaxes.com.
“Presently, we are responding to clients via telephone who have questions or need changes relative to their completed tax return,” Roebuck said. “This includes assisting clients with responses from the IRS. People can contact ESR’s general number at 336-722-9400 then press 4 to speak to tax personnel.”
She said that ESR is waiting on governmental notification when it is safe to continue services.
“At that time we anticipate being prepared to resume the tax service,” Roebuck said.
Jim Manning, a representative of the Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation group that offers free tax assistance at the Reynolda Manor and Southside Library locations in Winston-Salem, said he does not know if those sites will reopen before July 15.
“We have to sit right across the desk from somebody,” Manning said. “We have to handle the same documents they do …. Once the economy in the United States starts back up again and we get back to some type of normalcy then our group will have to make a decision as to whether we would want to get involved from this point on over and beyond our normal end-of-season date, which this year would be on April 15.”
When his group closed their locations last month, Manning said people who had tax returns in the process with Tax Aide were contacted to have their returns completed.
Some additional options for people who still need to get their tax returns done are to use a paid tax preparer if possible or use a tax software program to do their taxes, Manning said.
But he added that some of the people who come to their group for free tax help are not comfortable with working on a computer and using tax software programs.
April 15 and July 15
On March 21, the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced that the federal income filing due date was extended from April 15 to July 15.
The agencies also said that all taxpayers can defer federal income tax payments that were due on April 15 to July 15 without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.
The N.C. Department of Revenue is also extending the April 15 tax filing deadline to July 15 for individual, corporate and franchise taxes.
In addition to the filing extension, Schorr Johnson, director of public affairs for the N.C. Department of Revenue said that the department “will not charge penalties for those filing and paying their taxes after April 15, as long as they file and pay their tax before the updated July 15 deadline.”
But people will have to pay interest charged to filings after April 15.
“Unless state law is changed, tax payments received after April 15 will be charged accruing interest over the period from April 15 until the date of payment,” Johnson said. “That interest rate is currently 5 percent annually, the minimum rate allowed by state law.”
N.C. House of Representatives legislators have been working on a draft bill that would waive the accrual of interest from April 15 through July 15. The House session will convene on April 28.
