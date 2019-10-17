A Thursday morning house fire in the 1900 block of Butler Street sent one person to the hospital and will temporarily displace the family who lives there, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
House fire: 1938 Butler St. Fire attack in progress. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/Votapvp5iY— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) October 17, 2019
The fire started in the home's furnace, Winston-Salem fire Capt. Geoffrey Hunolt said. He said four people, three adults and one juvenile, lived in the home, located at 1938 Butler St.
Residents of Butler Street gathered in their front yards, some wrapped in blankets to keep warm, watching the firefighters work.
Thick, black smoke filled the home and could be seen billowing out of the sides of the house, according to LeaAnn Haynes, who lives across the street.
"I've never seen anything like it," Haynes said.
Haynes said she called 911 when she saw the smoke, and her husband, Charlie, ran across the street and into the home, making sure everyone got out
"I yelled 'Get out, get out,'" Charlie Haynes said. "I'm not a hero, I just made sure everyone got out."
LeaAnn Haynes said the residents of the home were black from the smoke, and one man was stumbling.
"It was like being in a movie," she said.
That man, whom the fire department did not identify, was taken to the hospital, Hunolt said.
The Red Cross is coming in to help the family until their home can be made livable, Hunolt said. There isn't much fire damage, but there's heavy smoke damage, he said.
The fire was accidental, Hunolt said.
