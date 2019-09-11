A house fire Wednesday morning closed all lanes of Silas Creek Parkway near Robinhood Road, and northbound lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m.
The blaze at 5311 Silas Creek Parkway was under control shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the fire department’s Twitter account
House Fire: 5311 Silas Creek Pkwy. Fire attack in progress. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/DQj8qcltq6— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) September 11, 2019
Firefighters arrived at the house some time before 5:45 a.m., and a video posted to the fire department’s Twitter account shows heavy smoke coming from the home.
One person from the home is receiving treatment at an area hospital, the fire department said. The extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately clear.
The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.
The southbound side of Silas Creek Parkway reopened to traffic shortly after 7 a.m. It is unclear when the northbound lanes will reopen.
