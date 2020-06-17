Someone stole the tabernacle from the altar at a catholic church this week, said High Country Crime Stoppers. A tabernacle is used to hold bread for communion. The brass piece stolen from St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Boone is roughly 2 feet tall by a foot wide.
The theft took place sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday at the church on Pilgrims Way in Boone. Crime Stoppers asks that anyone with surveillance cameras in the area check for suspicious activity.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call High Country Crime Stoppers at 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. People can also submit tips anonymously at HighCountryCrimestoppers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.