Fans of the Winston-Salem Symphony are in for an unusual treat today in the Stevens Center. I urge you to make every effort to join them.
The treat comes in the form of the orchestra and Béla Fleck teaming up for a performance of his “Banjo Concerto No. 2, Juno,” with Tim Redmond, the symphony’s music director, conducting.
The rest of the program also celebrates Americana. It includes “Shivaree,” by Kenneth Frazelle, a resident of Winston-Salem who teaches at UNC School of the Arts, and two classics by Aaron Copland: “Fanfare for the Common Man” and “Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo.” (Due to early publishing deadlines at the Winston-Salem Journal, this review is based on what I heard at the final rehearsal for a concert that was presented this past Saturday evening and will be repeated today.)
The banjo is rarely featured in symphonic music. David Levy, in typically erudite program notes, cites the instrument’s inclusion in but one significant work: William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony (1930). In recent years, though, Fleck, of Béla Fleck and the Fleckstones fame, has written concertos and chamber music featuring his instrument in addition to continuing to excel as a bluegrass, jazz and country artist.
We must applaud these efforts and hope that they continue. Fleck’s second concerto — which was composed in 2016 to honor the birth of his son, Juno — offers much more than mere novelty appeal. It showcases Fleck’s virtuosity with a density of ideas that are both challenging and accessible, and it reveals a deftness of orchestration that puts said ideas in the best possible light.
Or, to put it another way, the orchestration never obscures the banjo; rather, it introduces it (sometimes in the grandest fashion); echoes it; gives it an added dose of energy (with the briefest of explosions); or enhances it with, say, an attractive flavoring of pizzicato in the opening movement. If your thing is a flashy cadenza (or something like it), the concerto delivers that, too.
Like many concertos, “Juno” is in three movements. The first and, particularly, the third are on the bubblier side, and the middle one is, as Levy points out, more reflective in nature. For me, the middle movement was most appealing when fragmentary writing for the soloist transformed into the sweetest of swelling tunes.
One more thing about Fleck’s appearance here: He is to perform bluegrass music as an encore, symphony officials say.
As for “Shivaree,” one of nearly 10 orchestral works Frazelle has written, it is meant to evoke “the celebratory beating on kitchenware associated with wedding nights,” program notes say. The composer says the piece was inspired by a childhood New Year’s Eve joyride in which he, his sister and a few cousins piled into an aunt’s Thunderbird and drove noisily through the country with the intent of waking relatives and friends by shrieking and pounding pots and pans.
Yes, all this and more emerges through much of “Shivaree,” along with a more tranquil middle section inspired by stars that become a full-fledged meteor shower. I admired the highly rhythmic character of much of the music. Ostinato figures come to fuel unexpected layers of complexity and some unusual colors (listen, for example, to the tuba’s duet with a percussionist or the whole orchestra coming to sound like horn-filled traffic snarl).
The pieces by Copland should emerge as highlights today, particularly “Fanfare,” which showcases the gifts the symphony’s highly gifted brass and percussion sections. It may be that you haven’t heard a live performance of this piece in some time. Prepared to sit up and pay attention to every note.
