Winston-Salem firefighters at the scene of a playground fire at Forest Park Elementary School 

 Wesley Young/Journal

Investigators are considering arson as the cause of a Sunday afternoon fire that damaged playground equipment at Forest Park Elementary School in southeastern Winston-Salem.

Sgt. R.T. Phillips of the Winston-Salem Police Department said the call about the fire came in at about 3:04 p.m. Winston-Salem firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which spread through rubber mulch underneath playground equipment at the school.

Phillips said damage appeared to be light, although some of the rubber mulch was charred and a plastic seat on the playground was damaged.

Phillips said a fire investigator was called in since the fire could be a case of arson, although that's not definite: Phillips said it is also possible the fire was accidental.

Phillips said damages appeared to be perhaps several hundred dollars.

