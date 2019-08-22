Stills from a surveillance video posted on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Facebook page show the alleged graffiti-artist who’s been painting Bart Simpson all over the city.
The artist — or Bart-ist — has painted the character from “The Simpsons” on abandoned homes, commercial buildings and on a wall bordering walking paths outside Reynolda House Museum of American Art and a billboard close to Business 40, Winston-Salem Police have said.
Social media users have taken to calling the artist “Bartsy,” a play on the famed New York graffiti artist named Banksy.
Although amusing for some, the spray painting is a nuisance for property owners and the city’s code enforcement office.
The surveillance footage shows what appears to be a young man on a raised platform.
Anyone with information about the identity of the alleged graffiti-artist should call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.