MOUNT AIRY — Some churches in Surry County are trying to start a community conversation on the county’s opioid problem — one of the worst in the state — but there’s a weariness that has set in among some people that years of forums and panels have led to little action.
Earlier this week, the Greater Mount Airy Missional Network, a network of local United Methodist Churches, sponsored an opioid forum at the Historic Earle Theater in downtown Mount Airy. A few hundred people attended.
In statewide statistics, Surry County has skewed high in a number of areas, including the rate of overdose deaths, the number of opioid overdoses reported by emergency departments and the rate of opioid pills dispensed.
Though the number of overdose deaths has dropped from a high of 55 in 2017 to 26 in 2019, John Shelton, the county’s EMS director, said he believes that is due to the growing use of naloxone, an overdose-reversal drug.
The numbers so far this year are alarming, with five fatal overdoses. EMS has responded to 66 overdoses, but Shelton said some people go directly to the local emergency departments, and the county has probably had closer to 100 overdoses in the first 45 days of the year.
Shelton was among the panelists at the forum. He was joined by others from law enforcement, local government, the medical community and the faith community.
A few panelists said they have been painting the same stark picture at forums and discussions for years.
Dale Watson, the chief of police of Mount Airy, said the problem is worsening while “we’re twiddling our thumbs.”
“We continue to have these forums, but I want to ask you, ‘What have you done?’” he said, directing the question at the audience.
Evelyn Lemons, a pastor of Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church in King, said the church has to play a major role in reaching people who misuse opioids.
“We have to work harder to share with people the good news of Jesus Christ,” Lemons said to applause. “We have to up our game.”
Mark Willis, the county’s opioid response director, launched a months’ long campaign last year to involve the faith community in a transportation network that would offer rides to drug users ready to go to treatment, a barrier that prevents many people with opioid use disorder from getting help.
The plan was ready to be implemented but stalled when no one stepped up to volunteer.
Surry County has about 260 churches.
The failure of that effort may have been rooted in the stigma that is attached to drug users, that they are bad, immoral people. Pastor Danny Miller of Central United Methodist Church told the crowd last week that people need to work together to erase that stigma in order to find solutions that will work.
“We hope to start a conversation in an open and honest place,” he said.
Wendy Odum of Mount Airy said she was encouraged by the number of people who attended the forum, but after sitting through so many discussions, she’s skeptical that anything will come out of it. Odum’s daughter, Jessica, died of a drug overdose in 2018, leaving behind four children.
“It’s hard for people to accept that what we have been doing hasn’t been working,” Odum said. “I’ve come to not have any expectations because things have been the same here and it’s frustrating.”
She also said that some people aren’t getting involved in helping to solve the problem because it runs counter to the county’s image as the home to the wholesome, fictional town of Mayberry.
“It sullies that perfect (image of) Andy and Opie walking hand-in-hand with a fishing pole,” Odum said. “That doesn’t exist.”
Shelton talked about the need to act creatively. But some of those efforts have not gotten traction. Besides the hope for a transportation network of volunteers, the idea of a drug court that would steer low-level offenders into recovery was shot down by local judges last year.
The county did recently win a grant of more than $270,000 to start a four-person intervention team that will work with people after they overdose.
Miller said the mission network plans more events on the opioid issue in the coming months.
