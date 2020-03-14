In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Surry County government is asking county residents to try and conduct any personal county-related business via email or over the phone, rather than in person.
The county government lists all contact information for its staff on its website, www.co.surry.nc.us.
Should residents have to come in, county employees will be disinfecting public areas and work spaces using sanitizing wipes and sprays. Hand sanitizer is available at county offices.
The Surry County Board of Commissioners will hold its meetings as scheduled, however, the Easter Egg hunt scheduled for March 28 is canceled.
Should county meetings change, staff will announce any changes to the public and the news media. On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order banning all mass gatherings of more than 100 people — meaning events like church services, conferences, meetings and concerts. The ban does not affect restaurants, shopping malls or large retail stores.
