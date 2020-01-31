Light snow or sleet mixed with rain fell for hours in and around Winston-Salem on Friday.
Elsewhere in North Carolina, the snow was heavier, although none of it was expected to stick around for long.
No accumulation of snow or sleet is expected in Forsyth County, said James Morrow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
"In an environment like this, it's not surprising to see a snowflake or two or sleet mixing into the rain today," Morrow said.
Today's forecast calls for rain with a high temperature of 48 degrees. Tonight's forecast calls for more rain with a low temperature around 34 degrees.
The Triad is expected to receive 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rain today, Morrow said.
Eric Leathers and his children Harper, 10, and Baker, 8, of Mount Airy look out from an observation point during a visit to the summit of Pilot Mountain State Park, Friday. The family came to Pilot Mountain in search of the maximum amount of snow on an early release day from school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Baker Leathers, 8, of Mount Airy packs a snowball to throw at his dad, Eric, during a visit to the summit of Pilot Mountain State Park on Friday. The two, along with Baker's sister, Harper, came to Pilot Mountain in search of the maximum amount of snow on an early release day from school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow clings to the bangs of Harper Leathers, 10, of Mount Airy as she walks with her brother, Baker, during a visit to the summit of Pilot Mountain State Park on Friday. The two, along with their dad, Eric, came to Pilot Mountain in search of the maximum amount of snow on an early release day from school.
Walt Unks/Journal
A light blanket of snow covers the ground at summit of Pilot Mountain State Park on Friday.
Walt Unks/Journal
A light blanket of snow covers the mountain laurel along the summit road at Pilot Mountain State Park on Friday.
Walt Unks/Journal
Baker and Harper Leathers of Mount Airy throw snowballs at their dad, Eric, during a visit to the summit of Pilot Mountain State Park on Friday. The family went to Pilot Mountain in search of the maximum amount of snow on an early release day from school.
Walt Unks/Journal
A dropped glove collects snow on a trail near the summit of Pilot Mountain State Park on Friday.
Walt Unks/Journal
Harper Leathers of Mount Airy blows on her hands to try to keep them warm during a visit to the summit of Pilot Mountain State Park on Friday. The Leathers family went to Pilot Mountain in search of the maximum amount of snow on an early release day from school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow covers the leaves of mountain laurel at Pilot Mountain State Park on Friday.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow clings to a pine cone and needles at Pilot Mountain State Park on Friday.
Walt Unks/Journal
Baker Leathers, 8, of Mount Airy collects snow from the railings near the summit of Pilot Mountain State Park on Friday.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow covers the leaves of mountain laurel at Pilot Mountain State Park on Friday.
Walt Unks/Journal
A pedestrian walks down Fourth Street during a sudden snow shower on Friday in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
A cyclist pedals down Fourth Street during a sudden snow shower on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Patrons of Egg Rollin' food truck brave the snow Friday afternoon to pick up lunch orders on U.S. 70 SW in Hickory.
ROBERT C. REED/RECORD
Light snow collects near Hugh Chatham Hospital in Elkin
Bradley Settle/Special to the Journal
Says Sandra: "Out of the blue I look out & see it snowing like crazy, and wonder where in the world it came from all of a sudden. This is the kind of snow I like, beautiful, but does not hang around long."
Sandra Moore/Special to the Journal
