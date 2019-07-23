First it was an eye spasm. Then Andrea Herath felt the spasms in her shoulder and eventually, they would trickle down her arm like a slow poison.
Each new symptom, a result of an inoperable blood-vessel abnormality in her brain, drew her threateningly closer to permanent paralysis.
But, 18 years after the ordeal began, a meeting with a Winston-Salem neurosurgeon gave her new hope — a chance at surgery the doctor likened to “dismantling an atomic bomb.”
“I woke up from surgery, paralyzed on the left side. I felt numb. I couldn’t move,” said Herath, a Mount Airy native. “I didn’t realize how difficult it was going to be until it happened.”
Doctors had warned Herath, 44, about temporary paralysis after her January surgery, and, fortunately, it slowly subsided in the days that followed as she began to recover.
More importantly, the abnormality was removed, the spasms were gone and the slow-motion slide into a lifetime of paralysis was over.
“I had the belief that ‘I can make it through this.’ I know that I have a strong resolve to just make it through…” said Herath, who is expected to make a near- to full-recovery. “When I decide to do something, I don’t give up.”
Overcoming challenges
The surgery marked the end of an 18-year-journey as Herath waited — and hoped — for technology to catch up with her diagnosis.
The congenital brain abnormality, known as a cavernous hemangioma, was discovered in 2001 after Herath began experiencing bouts of vertigo while driving.
Then age 26, Herath said the diagnosis — which doctors told her could lead to seizures, weakness, balance and vision problems and eventual paralysis — was devastating.
“Where it was located, it was inoperable. They couldn’t do anything,” Herath said. “In the beginning, it was very scary. I was afraid I’d just drop dead one day.”
The diagnosis came with its own set of limitations, like not being allowed to ride roller-coasters lest it cause a brain bleed.
It also robbed Herath of the motor control she needed to play the piano and dashed her childhood dreams of becoming a professional pianist and playing at Carnegie Hall.
Instead, Herath used her passion to work a mix of music-related jobs, moving to Texas and New Mexico to work a mix of live-music stage production, studio and live-music engineering, concert booking, show merchandising and event-security jobs.
“I really worked so hard in school and throughout my whole life to study piano,” said Herath, who graduated with a degree in music-industry studies from Appalachian State University. “It was tough, but I had to give it up.”
Determined to stay ahead of her worsening condition, Herath, who began playing piano at age 5, dedicated herself to the gym and daily runs to stay healthy.
In 2008, she decided to go to massage school, focusing on clinical pain management, to give her life a new purpose.
“I wanted to take the focus off myself to help other people. That way, I wouldn’t feel sorry for myself,” Herath said. “I couldn’t do anything about my brain situation.”
While in massage school, the spasms began advancing to her elbow, posing an additional challenge, but she never gave up and worked as a masseuse for several years.
‘I always believed’
As the spasms eventually progressed to affect her entire arm, they began to take away Herath’s ability to do the things she loved, like playing the piano, making jewelry, cooking and doing crafts.
Two years ago, the spasms began in her left foot and she had to stop running to stretch until it would become manageable again.
Permanent paralysis was becoming closer to a reality.
“Even though they told me there was nothing that could be done except wait and try different medications that never worked, I always kept in mind I’d meet the right (doctor),” said Herath, who saw doctors across the country throughout the years. “I always believed.”
When she met with Novant doctors last November, her optimism proved to be well-founded.
Dr. Rashid Janjua, a neurosurgeon at Novant Health Brain and Spine Surgery in Winston-Salem, said the surgery would be like taking out a pea embedded in Jell-O without leaving much of a trace, but they were confident they could successfully operate.
Meeting Janjua was designed by God, said Herath, whose faith has buoyed her in the hard times.
The day before her six-hour craniotomy, she was a bundle of nerves and visited the Greensboro Science Center with her husband of nearly four years, Mahesha, in anxious anticipation.
But as they rolled her into the operating room Jan. 8, 2019, she said a feeling of calmness and warmth blanketed over her and she knew everything was going to be OK.
“I had to get it done. I would’ve eventually been paralyzed with no hope for recovery without surgery…” said Herath, who moved to Charlotte two months ago. “I finally met the one doctor who could do it. He’s my rock star.”
Following surgery, Herath spent several months in a wheelchair and then used a cane as she worked on getting her strength and balance back.
Earlier this week, Herath walked a mile without assistance.
While her grip is still improving, making it hard to hold a water bottle without dropping it, Herath hopes to get back to playing the piano soon after her two-decade hiatus.
“If I knew how hard this was going to be, I might’ve run in the other direction,” Herath said. “I’ve learned not to give up. I’m very strong and I can survive.”