GREENSBORO — More than 200 people showed up at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Thursday looking for a part-time job with the city’s new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
“We’re going to have over 150 performances a year. It’s going to bring over 330,000 new people to downtown Greensboro. We have to have event staff to attend to those people,” said Scott Johnson, deputy director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex which will manage the Tanger Center.
Johnson said about 200 part-time positions are needed for the center, which is under construction downtown at North Elm and East Lindsay streets.
The job fair was the first of two scheduled to help fill those positions.
Once it opens, the new center will need ticket sellers and takers, ushers, bartenders and catering servers, guest services representatives, stagehands, in-house security, and staff for crowd management, the parking lot, production and maintenance, Johnson said.
Katie Dawson of Greensboro would like to be an usher, and she has experience.
“I ushered for Triad Stage,” Dawson said.
Ronny Marsh of Greensboro has been retired from Cone Health for two years. He’s looking for whatever position he can get.
“I’m trying to make ends meet,” Marsh said.
Ron Talton of High Point used to be a licensed bartender and just wants to keep busy now that he’s retired from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“After I retired, I just felt like I wanted to do something with people. Maybe ticket taking. I could still do bartending,” he said.
When it opens in late March, the 3,023-seat center will host touring Broadway shows, concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of prominent speakers, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
Affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 574 had representatives on hand to provide information on their available Tanger Center jobs and to interview applicants.
Show Pros provides crowd management; IATSE provides stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians.
Sam Barnes of Winston-Salem hopes to be one of those stagehands.
“I’m hoping to get a lead carpenter position for the lead crew,” he said. “Either that or as a props technician and work with the backstage end of things.”
Barnes has worked with IATSE 574 and with the 322 chapter in Charlotte, where he worked on Broadway shows. He said he has also worked in movies, most recently building sets for the film “Harriet,” a biopic about Harriet Tubman.
“My jobs left me kind of living a nomadic lifestyle, but I’m looking to kind of settle down here in Greensboro,” Barnes said.
Kathy Brewer of Greensboro is looking for work since being laid off after 40 years with Aetna.
“I’m searching for something else, and this came available,” Brewer said.
Brewer thinks the new performance center is a good thing for the city.
“It’s an exciting situation that’s bringing Greensboro to a new light. And I think it’s going to be awesome,” she said.
The second job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Special Events Center at the coliseum complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resumes and be prepared to complete an application and background-check authorization.
Employee training will start March 1.
