Q: I am a caregiver for my husband who has dementia. I often feel isolated and miss being able to get out and be with other people. I can’t leave my husband alone. Is there anything available for people in my situation?
We reached out to our friends at the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem to share information about their It’s All About You — Caregiver Day Out program. The below response comes from them:
Answer: You are wise to recognize your need for socialization. Caring for a loved one can be a lonely journey. As a caregiver, lack of social contact can increase the likelihood of depression and anxiety and can also impact your physical health and well-being. Keeping yourself emotionally and physically healthy will enable you to be the best possible caregiver for your husband.
A great opportunity for caregivers is the upcoming, It’s All About You Caregiver Day Out. It’s All About You was started by a caregiver who recognized the importance of taking a break from caregiving responsibilities in order to be with other people and do something fun. Each quarter, caregivers are invited to spend a few hours of relaxation, engaging in some activity where the focus is just on them.
The next event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Caregivers will be treated to lunch at a downtown restaurant and then a visit to the Black Mountain Chocolate Factory. Lunch cost is covered, and transportation is provided from Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St. The time is 11 a.m. —2:30 p.m. For those who need someone to stay with their loved one, complimentary respite provided by ComForCare Home Care may be an option. To register or get more information, call Linda Lewis at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 336-748-0217.
There are numerous caregiver support groups available which give caregivers a chance to build relationships and be with people who understand the challenges and joys of caring for a loved one. Some are specifically for those caring for someone with dementia. The Senior Services Help Line, 336-724-2040, can provide information about meeting times and locations.
In addition, The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem sponsors a class called Powerful Tools for Caregivers. This six-week class teaches skills that empower caregivers to actively care for themselves as they are in the midst of caring for a loved one. There is no charge for this class, although donations are accepted to defray the cost of materials. The next class will take place on Tuesday, March 3-April 7, 2-4:30 pm, at Arbor Acres Retirement Community. For more information, call 336-748-0217.
Q: Someone from Wake Forest Baptist Health came to my church recruiting volunteers for study called Brain Networks and Mobility Function (B-NET). Should I consider participating?
-LW
Answer: Research studies are designed to gain scientific knowledge that may advance medicine and help people in the future. They are often the starting points to finding new methods and treatments that prevent, detect and cure disease. Individuals are recruited and take part in research studies for various reasons but most have a desire to help find ways to move science forward and improve human quality of life. There are a number of studies being conducted locally in a wide range of areas. Most clinical studies have guidelines to determine which individuals are appropriate for participation, criteria may include gender, age and other health factors.
B-NET, which stands for Brain Networks and Mobility Function Study, is a study at Wake Forest Baptist Health seeking to better understand how changes in the brain are related to changes in the ability to move. If eligible, participants in this study will be compensated for their involvement.
We reached out to Wake Forest Baptist Health to get more information on the B-NET research study. Their team shared the following message. “We are pleased to share an exciting opportunity with you. The Brain Networks and Mobility Function (B-NET) study is looking for volunteers for our research study. B-NET is an observational study, which means that there are no medications, no interventions, or any required changes in daily activities to participate. We are looking for adults over the age of 70 that have some difficulty with their ability to walk a few blocks, get out of a chair, or keeping their balance and have no diagnosed neurologic disease. Participants will also have a brain scan using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Some participants may also be asked to participate in a positron emission tomography (PET) scan. A PET scan is an imaging test that helps reveal how your tissues and organs are functioning. Those who are eligible will be asked to come to the Sticht Center at Wake Forest Baptist Health and complete up to eight clinical visits over 30 months. Compensation for completion of these visits can go up to $260.” If you would like to learn more about the B-NET study, please call 336-713-8539.
Research studies are important activities in the pursuit to improve the health and well-being of all people. However, it is also important that you feel fully informed about what is being asked of you and comfortable with the process. Be certain to ask the researchers any questions you may have. Talk to friends who have participated in similar studies and even consult your physician prior to committing to participate, if you wish.
