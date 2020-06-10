Forsyth County’s proposed 2020-21 budget does not provide money for new school textbooks or 36 unarmed security employees who would focus on preventing the criminalization of some students at a young age, two funding requests that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools included in the $158 million budget appropriation in requested from the county.
Superintendent Angela Hairston made a pitch to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to fund both requests, accompanied by school board members Malishai Woodbury and Elisabeth Motsinger. All three school officials tied in the requests with the big news stories of the day, the COVID-19 pandemic and the wave of protests decrying policy brutality and racial injustice.
Hairston also spent a good bit of time explaining the school system’s financial standing and some of the controls she has put in place since starting the job in August.
The $12 million textbook request is for math and English textbooks for elementary and secondary students. Most of the books would be digital and loaded onto school computers.
New e-learning material is crucial for the coming school year, Hairston said.
“E-learning will be a part of the way we do business in the next year,” she said. “We had 7,000 students who did not regularly engage. I’m not sure what 7,000 children would do if they’re at home and not engaged in learning.”
The school system has 55,000 students.
Some of the math and English textbooks now in use date to 2002 and do not align with current standards. As a result, student scores on standardized reading and math tests have suffered.
Money for textbooks usually falls to the state, but it has not provided adequate funding. Outfitting all the core classes with new textbooks would cost $40 million, Hairston said.
“I agree that textbooks are not the responsibility of local dollars,” she said, “but we are asking for a one-time allocation for this as we work to get our own dollars where we need to be.”
Hairston said the school system has reduced its recurring expenses by $6.5 million by eliminating nearly 300 full- and part-time positions, including instructional facilitators, testing coordinators and reading interventionists. Some of those employees moved to other jobs in the school system, some of the jobs are now paid for with federal money, and in some cases, administrators will take over duties, such as coordinating tests, she said.
Hairston said that in previous years, more people were than needed, leading to financial challenges. Some of those challenges were brought to light in the recently released audit of the school system’s 2018-19 budget, which revealed that it had spent $5 million more from its fund balance than planned. Most of that money was spent on salaries, a recurring expense.
Fund balances are like a savings account and are usually used for one-time expenses. The school system’s fund balance on June 30, 2019, the end of the last fiscal year, was $7.1 million, the audit showed.
Pressed by County Commissioner Don Martin to predict what the fund balance will be at the end of this month, Hairston said it was difficult to say.
“A lot of these positions we eliminated are on our payroll. And some of these positions we still have to pay out through June 30. It’s hard to say. If I have 27 instructional facilitators that I’m paying this year that were not budgeted, obviously that’s going to hit my fund balance again,” she said.
School closures, ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19, will save some money. Hairston said she’d have a better idea in a few weeks what the fund balance will be.
Woodbury and Motsinger both asked the commissioners to consider funding the security associates, who would be called on to defuse tense situations. Their job would be different than that of school resource officers, more commonly known as SROs, who are law-enforcement officers who carry guns and must enforce the law.
Alluding to a week of national demonstrations, Woodbury, the school board’s chairwoman, said that protest “without policies and resources to implement change, is just a simple parade instead of a true march for racial and social justice.”
The security associates, which would be put in middle and high schools, would not replace the SROs.
“It is our belief we must invest in counseling, mental-health services and security that emphasizes prevention, intervention and relationships,” Woodbury said.
Some commissioners said they like the idea of the security associates but want more information on how they might compliment the work of the SROs.
There was some talk about conducting a pilot program in a few schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.