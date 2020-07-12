COVID-19 hasn’t put a stop to children attending summer camps in Winston-Salem and throughout North Carolina. But it has prompted some changes.
A group of 17 students smiled and laughed as they played in the pool this past week inside the Winston Lake Family YMCA.
Meanwhile across town, about 40 children played outside the White Family YMCA, and some walked along Salem Creek at Hanes Park.
All of these children are attending summer day camps within the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, getting out of their homes where they have taken their school classes online amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Donovan Jones, 11, of Winston-Salem said attending the day camp at the White Family YMCA is the right thing for him to do.
Donovan’s mother works at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, so it’s convenient for her to take him to the YMCA, he said.
“It’s a really fun place,” Donovan said. “We do a lot of things.”
Donovan’s favorite activities are playing gaga ball and swimming, he said, adding that he was bored staying at home in the past weeks.
But COVID-19 remains a concern and safety measures are being taken at the camps to address it.
The YMCA programs in Winston-Salem and throughout the region are following guidelines outlined by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the federal Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Michael Bragg, a spokesman for the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. Children who are 11 and older must wear masks when they are within 6 feet of each other.
YMCA staff members must wear masks as well, Bragg said.
“Everything we are doing, we are making sure that some modifications can be made so that we are in compliance with local and state mandates and follow the CDC recommendations,” Bragg said.
A child who attended the day camp at the Fulton Family YMCA on West Hanes Mills Road tested positive for the coronavirus last month, Bragg said.
The child last attended that camp on June 12, and YMCA officials learned about the child’s positive test on June 18, Bragg said.
The child was asymptomatic, but the child’s positive test was reported to Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Bragg said.
YMCA officials call their day camps, its Summer Exploration Academy, and they are being conducted at the Winston Lake Family and White Family YMCAs in Winston-Salem and at YMCAs in Davie, Stokes, Wilkes, Iredell and Alexander counties as well as in Clemmons, Kernersville and Statesville, according to their website.
At the YMCAs, staff members check the temperatures of the children who attend twice a day, said Kim McClure, the organization’s vice president of youth development.
The YMCAs offer in person instruction to the children in reading and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), and arts and crafts, McClure said. Teachers who work in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools provide this instruction.
“We are excited to have kids in summer camp,” McClure said. “Their spring was out of the normal for them.”
Activities such as swimming, volleyball and kickball also are provided to the children, McClure said.
The children are not playing flag football or basketball, she said.
“That’s too much contact,” McClure said.
At the Winston-Salem Lake Family YMCA on Waterworks Road, the young campers were taking a swimming test Monday in the facility’s pool. The children are first- through fifth-graders.
When they weren’t learning how to swim, the children played in the pool. Nearly all of them wore life jackets.
“(Swimming) is fun, and it’s exercise,” McClure said.
At the White Family YMCA on West End Boulevard, about 90 children are attending its day camp, said Stacey McElveen, the executive director of elementary education for the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina.
“I’ve talked to the parents, and they say the (day camp) is good for their social and emotional well-being for both the parents and their children,” McElveen said. “Kids thrive on routine, and it’s nice that we can provide some structure and routine.”
About 30 children took a swimming test and played in the pool at the White Family YMCA.
Another 40 children, in groups of 10, gathered under four tents outside the YMCA on its grassy knoll. They occasionally ventured into the sunlight amid 88 degree weather on a warm, humid Monday. Two groups of seven children then went on a nature walk in Hanes Park along Salem Creek.
A group of 465 children and staff members attended Camp Raven Knob last week on its 3,200-acre tract, 15 miles west of Mount Airy, said Keith Bobbitt, the camp’s director. Raven Knob is the only camp within the Scouts USA organization open in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, Bobbitt said.
The staff is taking precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic to keep the boys and girls attending the camp as well themselves safe, Bobbitt said. The campers have their temperatures checked, and they are asked medical questions about the virus before they are allowed into camp.
The campers and staff members are wearing masks, Bobbitt said. Everyone in Raven Knob is practicing social distancing and are often washing their hands and use hand sanitizers.
The campers are hiking, fishing, swimming, canoeing and taking part in nature walks, Bobbitt said, Other campers are participating in archery and target shooting with rifles and shotguns.
Some participants are working toward their Citizenship Merit Badges, he said.
The safety precautions hasn’t interrupted anyone’s fun at the camp, Bobbitt said.
“Everybody is smiling,” Bobbitt said. “Everyone seems good to go.”
Last Sunday, city officials in Raleigh notified families with children enrolled in the Millbrook Exchange Park youth day camp that someone in the camp had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29. Parents were told not to bring their child back to the camp until they had been isolated for 14 days since the time of the exposure without symptoms.
A child who attended a camp at the Northwest Cary YMCA in late June tested positive for COVID-19, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal’s news gathering partner. The camper attended Camp Outer Limits in Cary on June 22-26.
The YMCA of the Triangle notified the parents of the children at the Cary camp, the television station reported. The staff disinfected the areas that day camp participants had been using.
